Microsoft Edge is getting a handy Linux upgrade

The latest development build of Microsoft Edge for Linux debuts two crucial functions for Linux users.

The re-imagined Chrome-based Microsoft Edge is the first web browser from the Redmond-based software giant that’s officially supported on Linux. The cross-platform browser that’s already available on macOS, besides iOS and Android, is still under active development on Linux and can only be downloaded from under the Dev channel.

Starting with version 91.0.831.1, the browser has rolled out the sign-in and sync features for Linux users as well.

Limited functionality

For now the features only work with Microsoft accounts. Microsoft also points out that the features only support personal Microsoft Accounts, which means that Azure Active Directory (AAD) accounts are not yet supported.

Once signed in, the browser will sync your favorites, passwords, extensions, and other settings, across all the installations of the browser using the same Microsoft account.

Note however that the feature is disabled by default and will have to be explicitly enabled under the edge://flag settings by enabling the MSA sign in option.

The Dev channel is meant for early-bird testers and should be used with caution. Enabling the feature can have all sorts of consequences, including the browser misbehaving or even crashing completely.

Via: ZDNet