Michael Kors Access Bradshaw is the newest smartwatch in Google's Store

There’s a new smartwatch in town on the Google Store and it’s called the Michael Kors Access Bradshaw. When Google pulled the Huawei Watch from its wearables section earlier this year, things didn’t look so great for Android Wear on the online store as model options dwindled.

Fortunately, for those who like the premium design of the hybrid Huawei Watch, the Michael Kors Access Bradshaw is a good alternative as both have the look of a more expensive traditional watch with the added benefit of digital features.

It absolutely makes sense as a replacement to the Huawei Watch.

Where the Access Bradshaw differs significantly from the Huawei Watch is that rather than a default traditional watch face, it comes with a digital display, suggesting brands are moving towards showcasing digital features in their watches. Other than this it still absolutely looks like a traditional watch.

Designer price tag

The Access Bradshaw is so like a traditional watch, in fact, that it has an analog version already. In order to create this digital model and fit in the required technology, Michael Kors has had to slightly increase the size of its case to a slightly larger 44mm.

Under its 1.4 inch AMOLED display, though, the Access Bradshaw boasts 4GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 processor. It also supports wireless charging and a reasonable amount of water resistance. Though you won’t be able to wear it when swimming. You probably wouldn't want to though since it's a fairly hefty 113g.

As far as looks go, the Michael Kors Access Bradshaw is probably one of the most distinct in the Android Wear market, though we imagine the less than subtle gold case won’t appeal to everyone.

An alternative, less delicate model, is the Michael Kors Access Dylan which is also for sale on the Google Store. The Access Dylan is larger and perhaps more overtly masculine than the Bradshaw, and comes it comes in black rather than the less flashy gold color.

Both Access Bradshaw and Access Dylan retail for $350 (around £279) at the US Google Store, though they’re still unavailable on the UK store but we’ll update as more information becomes available. At that price point it's clear you're mostly paying for the designer price tag and distinct design but for many that's absolutely worth it.