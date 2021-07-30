Mexico vs Canada live stream: how to watch Concacaf Gold Cup semi-final from anywhere

Mexico continue their hunt for a 12th Concacaf Gold Cup title, as they take on a determined Canadian side in Houston this evening.Read on to find out how to watch a Mexico vs Canada live stream and watch this Gold Cup 2021 semi-final online from absolutely anywhere.

After an unconvincing start to their campaign that saw them play out a 0-0 draw with Trinidad and Tobago, Gerardo Martino’s have improved as the tournament has gone on.

Their emphatic 3-0 win over Honduras in the quarter-finals saw them live up to their billing as tournament's favorites for arguably the first time, with the midfield trio Edson Alvarez, Hector Herrera and Jonathan dos Santos in particular impressing.

Canada chalked up a splendid 2-0 victory over Costa Rica to reach this stage. However, the Canadians have a number of injury concerns coming into this clash, with Ayo Akinola and Cyle Larin both expected to miss this crucial game.

Who will make it to the final? Here's how to live stream the Mexico vs Canada Gold Cup 2021 semi-final from anywhere.

How to watch a 2021 Gold Cup semi-final live stream in Canada

You can tune into the Gold Cup on streaming service OneSoccer in Canada, which is available on a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, Roku, Apple TV and Chromecast. A subscription costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 for a year, with OneSoccer also providing coverage of the Canadian Premier League, the Canadian Championship, and Mexico's LigaMX. Tonight's semi-final action from Houston, Texas kicks off at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

How to live stream Mexico vs Canada from outside your country

Our guide below gives detailed instructions on how you can watch this Gold Cup 2021match live in the UK, US, Australia, and Canada. However, if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you won't be able to live stream the soccer via your usual domestic broadcaster.

This is down to geo-blocking, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. However, you can get avoid geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream Gold Cup 2021 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the best of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Throw in its robust security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Mexico vs Canada in the US with and without cable

Soccer fans based in the US can tune in to this Gold Cup semi-final on Fox Sports. Mexico vs Canada kicks off at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, with coverage on FS1 beginning at 9.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT. If you get the channel as part of your cable package, you can also watch the action unfold on Fox Sports' streaming platform, though you'll have to enter your cable provider’s credentials. How to watch 2021 Gold Cup without cable There are plenty of over-the-top TV streaming services you can use too. Of the many options, we think Sling TV is the best fit for most soccer fans' needs, with its Blue package offering Fox Sports. Sling Blue usually costs $35 per month, but new subscribers can get a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Blue for $10. Another great option is fuboTV, an even more comprehensive streamer that also offers Fox Sports channels. Packages start from $64.99 a month, but there's a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you. Spanish-language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision. And remember, if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to tune into your home subscription service, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch a Mexico vs Canada: 2021 Gold Cup semi-final live stream in the UK

Football fans based in the UK can watch this Gold Cup semi-final on Premier Sports, which is available for £10.99 a month through Sky, or £12.99 per month on Virgin Media. There's also a streaming-only option available, costing £10.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation. Coverage on Premier Sports 1 begins at 3am bang on kick-off.

How to watch a Mexico vs Canada: 2021 Gold Cup semi-final live stream in Australia