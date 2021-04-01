Mets vs Nationals live stream: how to watch MLB 2021 online from anywhere

Last season was one to forget for both teams, who ended up propping up the NL East with the same 26-34 record. The Nats put in the worst showing from a defending champion since the Marlins' infamous '98 season, but they still got the better of the Mets, beating them 6-4. Read on as we explain how to watch the Mets vs Nationals game online and live stream today's MLB action from anywhere in the world.

Mets vs Nationals live stream Date: Thursday, April 1 Time: 7.09pm ET / 4.09pm PT Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, DC US TV coverage: stream ESPN live with Sling TV discount Watch anywhere: grab our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

There are high hopes surrounding both teams going into this season, with the Nationals surely set to bounce back from last year's horror show, and the Mets confident that they have what it takes to end their four-year playoff drought.

They've drastically overhauled their lineups, with the Mets signing James McCann, Trevor May, Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco and Marcus Stroman (again), while the Nats have strengthened with the additions of Jon Lester, who's won the World Series three times, plus Kyle Schwarber, Josh Bell and Brad Hand.

Max Scherzer will be Washington's Opening Day pitcher for the sixth time in seven seasons, while Jacob deGrom will be taking the mound for New York for the third time in a row.

Whether you’re a Mets fan in New York, a Nats fan in Washington or just an MLB follower wanting to watch the baseball at Nationals Park, we’ll show you how to get a high-quality MLB live stream of the Mets vs Nationals game from anywhere.

More like this: see how to get an NBA live stream from anywhere

How to watch Mets vs Nationals from outside your country (and avoid blackouts)

If you're abroad right now, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you re-position your device of choice to a location of your choosing, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred MLB live stream.

This functionality also means that VPNs are great for getting around in-market black out restrictions, making them something every MLB fan should have in their bat bag.

Use a VPN to watch a Mets vs Nationals live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles - so ridiculously simple to set up and use. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Mets vs Nationals live stream: how to watch MLB in the US without cable

The Mets vs Nationals game starts at 7.09pm ET / 4.09pm PT. Fans in the New York area can tune in on SportsNet New York, while fans in the Washington area can watch on Mid-Atlantic Sports Network. It's also being televised nationally on ESPN. If you have ESPN as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream games directly through the ESPN website. How to watch watch Mets vs Nationals without cable If you don't have cable, the best end-to-end live streaming option for the 2021 MLB season is MLB.TV, which shows every single game and costs $129.99. Blackout restrictions apply but, as explained above, you could get around this by taking the VPN route and pointing your computer to an out-of-market location. Of the many over-the-top streaming options, we think Sling TV is the best fit for most people's baseball watching needs. The combined Sling Blue and Orange package costs $50 per month and covers ESPN, TBS and Fox Sports. Plus, Sling usually offers new subscribers a bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal.

Mets vs Nationals series in full

Game 1: April 1 at 7.09pm ET - ESPN, SNY, MASN

April 1 at 7.09pm ET - ESPN, SNY, MASN Game 2 : April 3 at 4.05pm ET - SNY, MASN

: April 3 at 4.05pm ET - SNY, MASN Game 3: April 4 at 1.05pm ET - SNY, MASN

How to watch the Mets vs Nationals in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch the first game of the Mets vs Nationals series on TV, with TSN showing Thursday's game beginning at 7.09pm ET / 4.09pm PT. Its TSN Direct streaming service can be had from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not. But there is a way to watch the entire Mets vs Nationals series, because MLB.TV is also available in Canada, where only Blue Jays games are subject to blackouts, but you can get around this by using a VPN, as explained above.

More sports on your screen: how to watch an NHL live stream

Nationals vs Mets live stream: watch MLB in the UK

The first game of the Nationals vs Mets series is being televised in the UK, and you can tune in on BT Sport ESPN from midnight on Thursday night/Friday morning. The channel is showing plenty of Major League Baseball action this season, and don't forget that BT now has a new £25 monthly sports pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the MLB on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the baseball like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

More sport: how to get a Premier League live stream for every game

How to get a Nationals vs Mets live stream in Australia