Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 joins the all-electric car bandwagon

Luxury German auto maker Mercedes has announced its first all-electric car, the all-wheel drive Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic SUV.

This production-ready EV (electric vehicle) is just the latest in a line of electric cars from premium manufacturers to launch this year, with the likes of BMW, Audi and Jaguar also unveiling gas-free options.

Tesla remains the most well-known electric car maker, but with more and more premium manufacturers launching rivals to the Model S, Model X and Model 3, it'll likely be looking nervously over its shoulder.

Still over a year away

While the production car has been officially announced - after a concept of the EQC 400 was shown off at the 2016 Paris Motor Show - you won't actually be able to get your hands on one until 2020.

When the EQC 400 4Matic finally does roll off the production line, you can expect a top speed of 180km/h (around 110mph), a 0-100km/h (0-62mph) time of 5.1 seconds and a range, Mercedes claims, of over 450km (280 miles).

The car also comes with a range of smart features including navigation that bases its calculation on the fastest route taking into account the shortest charging time, and the MBUX multimedia system - Mercedes-Benz User Experience - which has numerous EQ-specific functions such as the display of range, charge status and energy flow.

