McAfee Enterprise and FireEye's new company reveals rather bizarre name

Audio player loading…

Following the merger of antivirus giants McAfee Enterprise and cybersecurity experts FireEye in October 2021, parent company Symphony Technology Group has announced the duo will form a new company named Trellix.

Trellix, whose name is bizarrely supposed to remind people of a actual trellis (an architectural structure designed mostly to support climbing plants), will aim to deliver extended direction and response (XDR) solutions to organizations with a focus on accelerating technology innovation through machine learning and automation.

“We are incredibly excited to have Trellix in the STG portfolio,” said William Chisholm, managing partner, STG, which bought McAfee Enterprise in March 2021. “Customers can expect Trellix’s living security platform to deliver bold innovation across the XDR market.”

Improving security efficacy

The new company promises to help create “resilient and confident organizations through living security” - a security model that’s supposed to learn from, and adapt to, the most advanced threat actors.

“As today’s organizations push to achieve digital transformation, a strong security foundation is required to ensure continued innovation, growth, and resiliency,” said Bryan Palma, chief executive officer, Trellix. “Trellix’s XDR platform protects our customers as we bring security to life with automation, machine learning, extensible architecture, and threat intelligence.”

Trellix customers will be able to "ingest" more than 600 native and open security technologies, the company said, providing them with better insight, more control, and a more comprehensive threat context.

“The promise of XDR dramatically improves security efficacy, and the vendors that can deliver on that promise will capture market share,” said Frank Dickson, program vice president, Cybersecurity Products, IDC.

“However, integrating context and delivering outcomes takes resources and work. It is a monumental effort made possible with the right security partner. With a combined product portfolio that spans endpoint, network, messaging, data protection, and cloud services, Trellix has an impressive multi-technology portfolio to address the promise of XDR.”

McAfee Enterprise Secure Service Edge (SSE) portfolio will be launched as a separate business later this quarter, inclusive of Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), it was added in the release.