Master Chief's next game isn't Halo Infinite, it's Fortnite

After much online speculation, Epic Games confirmed during the Game Awards 2020 that Halo's Master Chief is now available in Fortnite. In addition to Master Chief, Daryl Dixon and Michonne from AMC's The Walking Dead will also join the Fortnite cast next week, further expanding the list of guest appearances in Epic's massively popular Battle Royale.

For fans hoping to see a new Halo game debuted during the Game Awards, this is about as good as we're going to get for now. It was also revealed that Blood Gulch - the iconic Halo multiplayer map – will be playable for a limited time in a special Capture the Flag Mode.

This Fortnite season has already seen the inclusion of the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, as well as God of War's Kratos – something we weren't particularly thrilled to see, if we're being honest. The end of last season saw a huge Marvel tie-in with Galactus, and Epic recently added a subscription service to the game, so Epic's hugely successful shooter is on track to get even bigger in 2021.