Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be missing a fan favourite DLC

Mass Effect fans hoping that the upcoming Legendary Edition will offer the most complete trilogy package may be a tad let down. Pinnacle Station, the second DLC pack from the first game in the series, will be completely absent from the recently-revealed Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a 4K remaster of the classic sci-fi RPG series.

This is not due to some blundering oversight, however, as BioWare had every intention of including the DLC in Mass Effect Legendary Edition.,

The source code for the DLC has been long thought lost, though the reality is a little more complicated. BioWare contacted Demiurge Studios, the original developer of the Pinnacle Station DLC, when compiling the Legendary Edition, and discovered it did indeed have files and data relating to the DLC pack. However, when Demiurge sent Bioware what it had, the data was corrupted beyond repair. This was also an issue for the original PS3 version of Mass Effect, which was released in 2012.

Mass Defect

The debacle was described as “an emotional rollercoaster” by game director Mac Walters. Walters went on to explain that the only way to get Pinnacle Station working again would be to remake it from the ground up.

"It would basically take us another full six months just to do this with most of the team we've got. I wish we could do it,” said Walters.

“Honestly, just because this is meant to be everything that the team ever created, brought together again - all the single-player content. And so, leaving it all on the cutting-room floor, it was heartbreaking."

The omission of Pinnacle Station hasn’t been the only run of bad news for Mass Effect Legendary Edition. It was also confirmed that Mass Effect 3’s multiplayer component will be absent from the package. A shame considering how bizarrely fun and popular that mode ended up being.

Ultimately, we’re not too upset about the loss of Pinnacle Station in Mass Effect Legendary Edition. While a fun and engaging piece of content that pushed Shephard and their teammates’ combat prowess to its limits, it wasn’t necessarily important to the overarching story. So far, it looks like all other DLC packs will be present and accounted for.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will release May 14th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.