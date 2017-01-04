Mass Effect: Andromeda release date has been confirmed

Mass Effect fans rejoice: BioWare has officially confirmed the launch date for the hotly anticipated fourth title in the franchise, Andromeda.

On the official Mass Effect blog it was confirmed that the game would be released on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on March 21 in North America and slightly later on March 23 in Europe.

After the game was delayed to Spring 2017 from the originally planned Holiday 2016 release, BioWare has thanked fans for their patience in the blog post, explaining Andromeda is "the most ambitious Mass Effect game to date" and that it hopes fans find the game "worth the wait."

Counting down

The announcement has come just ahead of the game’s planned appearance in NVIDIA’s keynote presentation at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.

During the keynote fans can expect to hear more information about the game and see more brand new footage. For more information on what we know about the game so far, visit our Mass Effect: Andromeda news page.