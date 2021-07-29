Marvel's Hawkeye finally has a release date – and a first-look image

Marvel's Hawkeye, the upcoming Disney Plus show starring Jeremy Renner, has finally received a concrete release date.

Posted on Marvel Studios' official social media accounts, Hawkeye will launch exclusively on Disney's streaming platform on Wednesday, November 24.

The reveal was accompanied by a first-look image, which teases a meeting between Renner's Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop who, in the comics, adopts the Hawkeye mantle after Barton retires from the superhero life.

Hawkeye will be the next live-action Marvel TV show that is set to arrive on Disney Plus.

The six-episode series will follow What If?..., the animated TV series that will land on the streamer on August 11, and follow Marvel Phase 4 movies Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals, which are slated to release on September 3 and November 5 respectively.

Hawkeye follows WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki in Marvel's Disney Plus TV show slate.

Analysis: will Kate Bishop be a Clint Barton variant in Hawkeye?

In the comics, Kate Bishop exists in the same universe as Clint Barton and adopts the Hawkeye mantle when he supposedly dies. However, when Barton reveals himself to be alive, he trains Bishop and the pair end up fighting alongside one another in the Hawkeye comic series that ran from 2012 to 2015.

While this is the most logical story that the Hawkeye TV series should follow, we suspect that things may play out slightly differently.

For one, the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse (MCM) is now in motion after its introduced in Loki's season 1 finale.

If we learned anything from that Disney Plus series, it's that MCU characters have a seemingly infinite number of variants of themselves – and these variants' genders can differ from their MCU counterparts.

We also know that these variants can bleed over into the MCU and cross paths with the 'original' characters that we've grown to love over the past 12 years. Sylvie and Loki's other variants are proof of this and, if you believe the rumors surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home, we could get more than one webslinger appearing in that film, too.

So what does this have to do with Barton and Bishop? Well, what if Kate Bishop is a variant of Clint Barton who has been pulled into the MCU by the multiverse's arrival?

It's a possibility in our eyes, albeit one that may not happen. After all, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Renner states that Kate Bishop is "such a fangirl of Hawkeye". If she is, she must exist in the MCU already, otherwise how would she know who he is?

Still, that could be Renner's way of throwing us off the scent. Marvel is notoriously secret about all of its productions – so much so that we don't even have a synopsis for Hawkeye's plot yet.

Our opinion? Marvel is holding back Hawkeye's story and trailer because either could spoil the fact that Bishop is a Barton variant. We'll find out for certain when Marvel's Hawkeye launches on Disney Plus on November 24.