Manchester United vs Club Brugge live stream: watch Europa League 2020 football online from anywhere

Manchester United may have thrashed Watford 3-0 at the weekend but tonight's European clash again Belgian league leader Club Brugge looks set to be a far sterner test for Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men. Follow our advice on getting a Manchester United vs Club Brugge live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Some pundits consider United's opponents as a dark horse to lift the Europa League trophy in Gdansk this May, while for the Red Devils the Europa League represents (along with the FA Cup) a final chance to salvage something from an otherwise lost season. Needless to say, a nice chunky piece of silverware would go a long way to silencing Ole's critics.

Man United vs Club Brugge live stream - where and when Tonight's big Europa League game takes place at Old Trafford in Manchester with kick-off set for 8pm GMT in the UK. That makes it a 9pm CET start in Europe, while viewers in the US can tune in at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. For those down under, the action gets underway at 7am AEDT on the morning of Friday, February 28.

Entering the second leg of this last 32 tie, Man Utd vs Brugge is delicately poised at 1-1. However, United will enter tonight's encounter knowing they have the benefit of an away goal. And while it might not be the continental tournament fans want to see them competing in, the Manchester side's record in the competition is imperious - the Red Devils are undefeated in their last 12 Europa League home matches.

French striker Anthony Martial enters the night in a particularly rich vein of European form, netting 3 goals in his last 4 starts in the competition, and youngster Mason Greenwood has also impressed with 4 goals in 5 games.

On the flip side, Club Brugge have never won a match on English soil, drawing twice and losing 10 times on their 12 trips to the UK. Worse still, star striker Emmanuel Dennis has been ruled out of tonight's match, so it really does seem like it will be an uphill struggle for Philippe Clement's side. That said, this is a team that held Real Madrid to a 2-2 draw at the Bernabeu in the Champions League back in October, so they can't be discounted.

Read on to find out how to watch what looks set to be fascinating Europa League encounter, no matter where you are in the world, with our guide to getting a reliable Manchester United vs Club Brugge live stream.

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Europa League watching countries around the world. And if you're out of the country for this game week and are worried that you won't catch the game, don't sweat. With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do.

A Virtual Private Network allows you to alter your IP address to one in your home country. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and you can see our recommendations of the very best VPN services currently available. Or, you can head straight to our number one pick - ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30 day money back guarantee). This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now thanks to its security, speed and ease-of-use. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN now and get 49% off and 3 months FREE with an annual plan.

How to stream Manchester United vs Club Brugge live in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport again has exclusive rights to show the Europa League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Tonight's match will be shown on BT Sport 2 with coverage beginning at 7.30pm. And don't fret if you don't have a subscription - BT has finally introduced a monthly pass that you can stop and start whenever you like at the cost of £25 a month. If you're looking to stream matches, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Europa League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to live stream Manchester United vs Club Brugge in the US

Following TNT's acquisition of the Europa League and Champions League football rights, it will be showing more than 340 matches across the two competitions this season, including tonight's showdown in Belgium. You can watch the game via its B/R Live service online, its app or on the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It costs $2.99 for a one-time only sub, $9.99 per month or - by far the best value - $79.99 for a whole year and so every single one of their Europa League match broadcasts. If you already have TNT (or Univision) then tonight's match will be played on those channels too. Kick off today is at 3pm ET or 12pm PT.

Manchester United vs Club Brugge: live stream tonight's Europa League in Canada for free

For the 2019/20 season, live Europa League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including tonight's match between Club Brugges and Man United. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a one month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...using a VPN is the way to get that free Europa League live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to live stream Man United vs Brugge in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive live broadcast rights to show Europa League matches in Australia again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport , you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. Ig you're looking to tune in from Down Under, it's a 7am AEDT start on Friday morning.

How to watch Manchester United vs Club Brugge in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Europa League in New Zealand is Sky Sports ,with the network broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition, , including tonight's match, which will be shown on Sky Sport 7 with coverage starting at 8am NZST on Friday morning. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

How to live stream tonight's UEFA Europa League match in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Europa League. The channel to head to for tonight's game in Belgium is Sony Ten 2, with the game set to kick off at 1.30am New Delhi time on Friday morning. SPN's coverage of the competition will stretch across both TV and it's over-the-top service SonyLIV .