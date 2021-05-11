Man United vs Leicester City live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

It's a potentially pivotal game tonight for Brendan Rodgers' Foxes in their quest for a coveted top four finish, as they face an in-form home side at Old Trafford. Here's how to get a Man United vs Leicester City live stream and watch the Premier League online wherever you are in the world.

Leicester's hopes of Champions League qualification were dealt a major blow at last Friday with their shock 2-4 home defeat against Newcastle, a result that led to them relinquishing third place to Chelsea in the Premier League table. With West Ham, Spurs and Liverpool in hot pursuit, Rodgers will be desperate to avoid a home strait collapse similar to last season, which saw his side miss out on a top four place on the final day.

United have been in imperious form of late both in Europe and domestically, with Sunday's win over Aston Villa on Sunday confirming Champions League qualification for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

However, Leicester could be the beneficiaries of United's fixture pile-up, with the Red's likely to rotate heavily here with Liverpool visiting Old Trafford just two days later. And the Old Trafford men will almost certainly be without former Foxes defender Harry Maguire for this match, with the England star now a doubt for the rest of the season and Euro 2020, after picking up an ankle injury in that win over Villa.

It's a huge Premier League clash that you won't want to miss, read on as we explain how to get a Man United vs Leicester City live stream, and watch the Premier League online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to watch Man United vs Leicester from outside your country

Your local watching options for the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealanbd are below. But if you're out of the country when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Man United vs Leicester live stream in particular parts of the world.

Use a VPN to get a Premier League live stream from anywhere

This massive Premier League match will be shown exclusively live in the UK on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 5.30pm BST, ahead of a 6pm kick-off. Don't forget that BT now has a new £25 monthly sports pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're looking to stream tonight's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Man United vs Leicester: live stream EPL soccer in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and its shows every match between linear TV coverage and new streaming service, Peacock TV. Peacock is where you can tune into Man United vs Leicester, with the game kicking off at 1pm ET / 10am PT. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, but it costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best for Premier League fans, as our latest 2021 testing shows it working well with Peacock and other US streaming services.

FREE Man United vs Leicester live stream: how to watch the game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including this one, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm ET / 10am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch a good chunk of the 2020/21 Premier League season without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. You can sign up and watch today on the website. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch a Man United vs Leicester live stream in Australia

Optus Sports has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – that means it's the place to watch Man United vs Leicester Down Under. The game kicks off at 3am AEST on Wednesday morning (May 12). You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Man United vs Leicester: live stream the Premier League in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Man United vs Liverpool at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 5am NZST on Wednesday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

How to watch Man United vs Leicester in India: live stream EPL in India