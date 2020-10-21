Man City vs Porto live stream: how to watch the Champions League anywhere

It's the one trophy that has eluded Pep Guardiola since taking the helm at the Etihad back in 2016. Can the Sky Blues make a good start to their Champions League campaign tonight against tough Portuguese opposition? Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Man City vs Porto live stream and catch all the Champions League football online wherever you are today.

Live stream Man City vs Porto Kick-off time at the Etihad Stadium for this match is 8pm local time (BST) in the UK, making it a 3pm ET/12pm PT start in the US. Full TV and live streaming details are below, and you can enjoy your local Man City vs Porto coverage wherever you are with the help of a good VPN service.

While City have plenty of talent within the ranks, they nevertheless have a number of key absentees for this opening Group C game. Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Benjamin Mendy and Aymeric Laporte, will all miss tonight's clash.

The hosts head into the game off the back off a hard-fought 1-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday, while Porto also had a demanding domestic game of their own at the weekend against fellow Portuguese powerhouse Sporting Lisbon, which ended all square.

Sergio Conceicao's side arrive in this year's Champions League as domestic champions and have reached the knockout stage of Europe's elite competition in three out of the last four seasons. However, with Marseille and Olympiacos also drawn in Group C, on paper they look to have a battle on their hands if they want to progress.

City and Porto have only ever faced each other on two previous occasions, with City winning both those meetings during the 2011-12 Europa League campaign - 2-1 away and 4-0 at home in the last-32 stage.

Read on as our guide explains how to watch a Manchester City vs Porto live stream and catch all of tonight's action from the Champions League wherever you are.

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Man City vs Porto online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're outside of yours for today's match, you probably won't be able to watch it like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to watch Champions League football live anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to sit at the front of the grid. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Man City vs Porto live stream: how to watch Champions League tonight in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport has exclusive rights to the 2020/21 Champions League in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online - including tonight's intriguing Man City vs Porto clash. It's being shown on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7.15pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT Sport is available to both BT TV customers from just £10 a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs £25 a month on a rolling basis, meaning it can be cancelled at any time. It lets you stream all four BT Sport channels on a range of devices, with apps available for smartphones, tablets, consoles and Now TV set-top boxes. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Man City vs Porto: live stream Champions League soccer in the US for FREE

Today's Man City vs Porto clash is being shown on CBS for cable subscribers, as well as the network's All Access streaming service, which offers a FREE 1-week trial. The game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. For cord cutters, another option is fuboTV - which offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own - which carries CBS and is priced from $59.99 a month. Better still, it's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit card for online payment. All you need other than that is an email address and US zip code so you can get the right local programming - Fubo isn't nosy like some other services and won't require you to confirm your address or anything like that. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision.

FREE Man City vs Porto live stream: how to watch the Champions League game in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Champions League matches are being broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN . The streaming platform is down to live stream every single game of the competition, so it's where to head for today's Man City vs Porto game, which kicks-off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT as in the US. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada - though you do have the option of a 1-month FREE trial if you've never used it before. Play your cards right and that means you can enjoy a heap of Champions League soccer games without dropping a dime! And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to watch Man City vs Porto if you find yourself outside of Canada today.

Manchester City vs Porto: live stream the Champions League in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is again home to the Champions League action this season, making it the place to head for live coverage of Man City vs Porto. You'll need to get up early, as kick-off time for the game in Australia is 6am AEDT on the morning of Thursday, October 21. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch from another nation.

How to watch Man City vs Porto in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The channel will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition, with this week's Man City vs Porto fixture scheduled to kick-off at 8am NZDT on the morning of Thursday, October 22. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

How to live stream Manchester City vs Porto and watch the Champions League in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing today's match just as it will be showing all the biggest games of the new 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV , with kick-off time for Man City vs Porto in India 12.30am late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning.