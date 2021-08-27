Man City vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Having made the worst possible start to the new season, things don't come any easier for Mikel Arteta's struggling Gunners side as they face Pep Guardiola's champions, Read on to find out how to watch Man City vs Arsenal online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world right now.

The North London club come into today's match off the back of a poor start to the season that has seen them lose both of their opening games, including a humbling 2-0 derby defeat against local rivals Chelsea.

Amid serious questions marks over their summer window dealings - plus a debilitating Covid outbreak among the Arsenal squad which has seen key players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Lacazette sidelined - Arteta will understandably be grateful for any sort of positive result this afternoon.

They come up against a Man City side that appear to have found its footing, having followed up their opening day defeat to Spurs with a far more assured showing in a 5-0 thrashing of Norwich last weekend.

That match saw £100m signing Jack Grealish get off the mark for the defending champions, and the former Aston Villa man will likely be relishing the opportunity to face an already beleaguered Arsenal defence.

Follow our guide to get a Man City vs Arsenal live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Man City vs Arsenal live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Man City vs Arsenal from anywhere

This massive Premier League match will be shown exclusively live in the UK on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 11.30am BST, ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off. If you're BT Sport customer and looking to stream today's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, with the service having dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Don't forget that the provider now has a £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch EPL online in US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season and it shows every match. You can tune in to Man City vs Arsenal via NBC if you have it as part of your cable plan, with the game kicking off at 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT. If you don't have cable, a really cheap option is NBC's streaming service Peacock TV. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier to watch this match. It costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. If you want a more comprehensive OTT streaming service, Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBCSN as part of its Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but there's an introductory offer in place that gets you a full month of access for only $10. If you subscribe to this or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE Man City vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Man City vs Arsenal, with kick-off scheduled for 7.30am EDT / 4.30am PDT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch DAZN and a good chunk of the 2021/22 Premier League season absolute free! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia – so it's the place to watch Man City vs Arsenal in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 9.30pm AEST on Saturday night. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Man City vs Arsenal at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 11.30pm NZDT on Sunday night. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Man City vs Arsenal: live stream Premier League action online in India