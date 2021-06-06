Luxembourg vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 warm-up from anywhere

Despite missing several key men, Scotland impressed against the Netherlands in midweek, with only a late free-kick denying them victory. There's a really good feeling surrounding Steve Clarke's side at the moment, and another positive performance today will let them charge into the Euros on a real high. Follow our guide to watch a Luxembourg vs Scotland live stream and catch all the international football action wherever you are today.

David Marshall, John McGinn and Che Adams should be back in contention after missing the 2-2 draw with the Oranje, which Scotland dominated for large periods.

Jack Hendry and Kevin Nisbet took their first international goals in style, Hendry drilling a beauty into the bottom corner from 20 yards, and Nisbet slotting home at the end of a gorgeous move that started at the edge of their own six-yard box.

Scotland and Luxembourg have no recent history, the Tartan Army winning their last clash 2-1 in 2012.

The Red Lions haven't qualified for the Euros, but they're a potentially awkward opponent. They beat Ireland in March and ran Norway close in midweek.

It's a potential banana skin for Scotland, whose confidence can be brittle at the best of times. Can they keep the feel-good factor going? It's the final game before their Euros opener, so read on for how to watch a Luxembourg vs Scotland live stream for FREE right now.

How to watch Luxembourg vs Scotland: live stream in the UK

Sky has the exclusive rights for this Euro 2020 warm-up match in the UK, with Luxembourg vs Scotland set to be shown on Sky Sports Football. Kick-off is set for 5pm BST, with Sky Sport's coverage getting underway at 4.55pm. If you're a subscriber you can watch the game on your TV (via Sky Sports Football) or via a Luxembourg vs Scotland live stream on the Sky Go app. A Now TV sports pass is the best bet for anyone without a Sky subscription who still wants to enjoy the action. As well as this game it gets you access to all 11 sport channels, which offer loads of live F1, NBA, PGA Tour golf and cricket, as well as plenty more. If you're outside the UK but want your domestic coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Luxembourg vs Scotland from outside your country

Scroll down for the ways you can watch Luxembourg vs Scotland online in various countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

It's really easy to do, so don't feel you have to miss out because you finally got to take that well-earned holiday - here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Luxembourg vs Scotland from anywhere

Luxembourg vs Scotland live stream: how to watch soccer online in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN and Spanish-language channel TUDN (formerly Univision Deportes Network) have the rights to show Luxembourg vs Scotland, which kicks off at 12pm ET / 9am PT. However, the match won't be available on any of ESPN's linear channels. The game will instead be shown on the sports network's streaming service ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox.

How to watch a Luxembourg vs Scotland live stream in Australia

Footie fans Down Under can tune into the Luxembourg vs Scotland game on Optus Sport. But make sure you set an alarm, as kick-off is set for a very sleepy 2am AEST on Sunday night/Monday morning. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account.

Can you live stream Luxembourg vs Scotland in Canada?

Unfortunately it doesn't look like Luxembourg vs Scotland is being shown by any broadcasters in Canada. Your best bet, therefore, is to explore the VPN route set out above, in order to tap into a live stream from elsewhere. The game is due to kick off at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Sunday.

Can you live stream Luxembourg vs Scotland in New Zealand?