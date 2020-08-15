Looking for an HP Laserjet P1102W replacement? Check this one out

Pantum P3302DW laser printer - $109.99 at Amazon

(roughly £85)

If you're after a replacement for the much-celebrated HP Laserjet P1102W, we've got the machine for you. This Pantum laser printer is among the cheapest on the market, but offers features usually reserved for much more expensive kit.

The HP P1102W was launched at the beginning of the last decade and remains, to this day, one of the most sought after HP printers ever. This LaserJet model was one of the first entry-level printers to incorporate wireless connectivity and was also one of the smallest laser printers at launch.

If your P1102W has given up the ghost or the cost of replacing its consumables is proving to be far too high, then consider giving the Pantum P3302DW a chance.

At $109.99 (roughly £85) from Amazon, this is a highly affordable machine and, while Pantum is not exactly a household name, the company has been around for nearly a decade (our sister publication reviewed its first printer, the P2000 , in 2012).

The P3302DW also comes with a host of features not usually found in printers at this price point. It boasts a print speed of up to 35 pages per minute, auto-duplex printing, NFC touch-to-print, an LCD control panel, large paper tray, plus mobile device printing via a dedicated Pantum app.

The drum and toner cartridges are separate, which is good for your pocket, but not for the environment. The starter toner cartridge offers print capacity of 1,500 pages, while a straight slot-in replacement costs $43.99, which makes the 6,000-page extra high capacity toner cartridge ($99.99) a much better deal (that’s less than 1.7c per page).

Note, the printer is larger than the LaserJet Pro M15W and the likes, and doesn’t offer any compatible toner cartridges.

Bear in mind