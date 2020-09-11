Look out for this new ‘PS5 upgrade’ badge when you next buy a PS4 game

If you’re buying any PS4 games in the next few months, keep an eye out for a new “PS5 upgrade available” badge.

As spotted by VGC, Sony has added the discreet blue badge to the bottom of compatible titles, such as Ubisoft’s upcoming Immortals Fenyx Rising. The badge signifies that these games will receive a free next-gen upgrade on PS5, which will basically make them look more beautiful than before.

The badge is far more subtle than Microsoft’s Xbox Smart Delivery/Optimized for Xbox Series X logo, but that’s probably because the PS5 game cases are quite distinct from those on PS4, thanks to its white header and big PS5 logo.

(Image credit: Future)

Free for all?

Not all current-gen titles will receive the free next-gen upgrade treatment, unfortunately. Activision’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is one of the worst offenders in terms of how many hoops it makes consumers jump through to get the correct version of the game, and Remedy Entertainment’s Control requires players to buy the new Ultimate Edition of the game instead.

One of the best free next-gen upgrade announcements comes courtesy of developer CD Projekt Red, however, who revealed that The Witcher 3 will be receiving support for PS5, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X with additions such as ray tracing and super-fast load times. Cyberpunk 2077 will also receive a free next-gen upgrade later down the line.

