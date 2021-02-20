Liverpool vs Everton live stream: how to watch Premier League 2021 online anywhere

You'd have to go back to September 1999 for Everton's last win at Anfield, but with Liverpool's dismal domestic form, could this be the game the Toffees at last taste glory on a Merseyside derby away day? Follow our guide for all the ways you can get a Liverpool vs Everton live stream and watch the Premier League online, wherever you are in the world right now.

The Reds have not tasted defeat in the last 23 match-ups between these two local rivals - currently the host's longest unbeaten run against any opponent in their history.

Both teams are battling out for a top four spot meaning there's far more at stake than recent meetings, with the Toffees able to draw level on points with their local rivals should they pull off a win here.

With injury-hit Liverpool's title defence in tatters - a defeat here would be the first time the Reds have lost four consecutive Premier League matches on the trot since the late Gerard Houllier's reign back in 2002 - there's unlikely to be a better chance for Carlo Ancelotti's men to notch up an historic win.

Liverpool nevertheless come into this match off the back of a convincing midweek Champions League first-leg victory over high-flying Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, with recently under-fire keeper Alisson putting in an impressive display while under scrutiny.

Everton's build-up to this clash has been less auspicious with two back-to-back home defeats, coming with a shock 0-2 loss to relegation-threatened Fulham at the weekend followed by a battling, but ultimately futile 1-3 defeat to runaway league leaders Man City on Wednesday night.

Read on as we explain how to watch Liverpool vs Everton online and get a Merseyside derby Premier League live stream from anywhere in the world today.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton from outside your country

If you're out of the country when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Liverpool vs Everton live stream in particular parts of the world.

So as Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to get a Premier League live stream from anywhere

This Merseyside derby clash will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports - and, more specifically, its Main Event channel as well as its dedicated Premier League channel. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT, ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Liverpool vs Everton online or on TV right now. That's because of Sky's streaming offshoot, Now TV. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Liverpool vs Everton live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton: live stream EPL soccer in the US today

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and its shows every match between linear TV coverage and new streaming service, Peacock. NBC linear TV or the NBC Sports website is where you can tune into Liverpool vs Everton, with the game kicking off at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT. Either sign in with details of your cable provider to access the live stream there; or, if you don't have NBC with cable, you can get the channel using a streaming service such as FuboTV - check out a FREE FuboTV trial today. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best and it's working brilliantly with Peacock as of our latest 2021 testing.

FREE Liverpool vs Everton live stream: how to watch the game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including this one, with kick-off scheduled for 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch a good chunk of the 2020/21 Premier League season without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch an Liverpool vs Everton live stream in Australia

Optus Sports has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – that means it's the place to watch Liverpool vs Everton Down Under. The game kicks off at 4.30am AEDT on Sunday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton: live stream the Premier League in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Liverpool vs Everton at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 6.30am NZDT on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a host of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton in India: live stream the EPL game

Star Sports subscribers in India, you're in luck! You can watch Liverpool vs Everton, and the rest of the 2020/21 season, live - either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription from just 299 rupees a month. That includes everything that's great about Disney Plus - Marvel! Pixar! The Simpsons! Hamilton! Mulan! More! - as well as all of Hotstar's content. Liverpool vs Everton starts at 10pm IST on Saturday night. Those of you wanting to live stream games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

Liverpool vs Everton: latest team news

Jurgen Klopp remains without the services of defensive trio Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Fabinho also looks a doubt, with the Brazilian having missed the home side's win over RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Everton top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed the Toffees' midweek defeat to Man City with a hamstring issue, but could provide a boost to Carlo Ancelotti's side with a return for this crunch fixture.