Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live stream: how to watch the Champions League online tonight anywhere

Liverpool face a 0-1 deficit as they return to Anfield tonight for the second leg of a fascinating last 16 tie against wily Spanish opposition. Don't miss a moment of this Champions League football by following our Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live stream guide.

Atletico head to Merseyside with a slim advantage, but Liverpool may draw some confidence from the fact the Spanish side have only won one of their last six away Champions League games and haven't been in great domestic form, either, currently sitting just 6th in La Liga.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live stream - where and when Today's Champions League game takes place at Anfield with kick-off at 8pm GMT local time. That makes it a 4pm ET or 1pm PT kick-off in the US. For those looking to tune in from Down Under, its a 7am AEDT start.

Despite recently experiencing their worst run of the season, the Reds have still won 19 of their 21 home matches this season, and the impassioned crowd will likely play a part in tonight's game - one of the few not being played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus.

Liverpool look set to receive a fruther boost, too, with club captain Jordan Henderson expected to be available for selection again. Perhaps unsurprisingly, his absence through injury coincided with the team's dip in results.

Brazilian keeper Alisson, however, has been ruled out again, with Adrian set to deputise. On the opposite side of the pitch, Thomas Partey looks set to return to the Atletico midfield, while Álvaro Morata may preferred to Diego Costa up front in Diego Simeone's starting XI.

Read on to find out how to watch the Champions League tonight, no matter where you are in the world, with our simple guide to getting a Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live stream you can trust.

Scroll down to find out the best football viewing options for tonight's match in some of the major Champions League watching countries around the world. And if you're out of the country and are worried that you won't catch the game, don't sweat. With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune into this fixtures like Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid no matter where you are in the world. Best of all, it's really easy to do.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available.

ExpressVPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months extra free when you sign up for an annual plan.

And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football. There's loads you can do with them, from unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live stream: how to watch tonight's match in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport again has exclusive rights to show the Champions League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Tonight's game from Anfield will be shown on the BT Sports 2 channel with the build up beginning at 7pm GMT. Don't forget that BT has finally introduced a new £25 monthly sports pass this season, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without the commitment. If you're looking to stream tonight's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Champions League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in the US

Following TNT's acquisition of the Champions League and Europa League football rights, it will be showing more than 340 matches across the two competitions this season, including tonight's clash. You can stream the match via Turner's B/R Live service online, through its app or on the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It costs $2.99 for a one-time only sub, $9.99 per month or - by far the best value - $79.99 for a whole year and meaning you'll get to see every remaining game of the tournament live. There's also the option of watching tonight's game live on TNT, UniMas, TUDN, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and AT&T TV Now. Kick-off at Anfield for tonight's match is 4pm ET or 1pm PT.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid for free: watch tonight's game in Canada

For the 2019/20 season, live Champions League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a one month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get that free Champions League live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport will show every single Champions League fixture live again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport , you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. This morning's match kicks off at 7am AEDT.

How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The network will be broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition, including tonight's match, which will be shown Sky Sport 7 with coverage starting at 7.55am NZST. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

How to live stream tonight's UEFA Champions League match in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing every single game of this season's competition. The channel to head to for tonight's game is Sony Ten 2, with the game set to kick off at 1.30am New Delhi time SPN's coverage will stretch across both TV and it's over-the-top service SonyLIV .