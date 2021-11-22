Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days launch today, and we're live

Hello to you, intrepid deals-spotter. You're probably aware that Walmart's big sale is on the horizon - and we're here to guide you through it.

The Black Friday deals are starting early this year as retailers try to avoid a huge backlog caused by shipping issues and stock shortages - so the Black Friday Walmart deals begin today, November 22, in a bid to get people to get their sale shopping done early.

A word of warning - Walmart is running an early access sale to all its top deals for Walmart+ customers, so if you're not signed up by 3PM ET / 12PM PT, you won't be able to get hold of the deals until four hours later... and we're pretty sure some of the top deals (like an Apple Watch 3 for just $109) will sell out in the blink of an eye.

We've already seen most of the deal Walmart will be putting out thanks to the flyer landing a few days ago - we'll talk you through the ones to be getting the most ready for ahead of launch, as well as what you can do get ready.

This live blog will be a mix of deals, analysis, guidance and nonsense - so please do bookmark it to find the biggest things to check out in the 2021 Black Friday Walmart deals. Or don't, and keep annoying yourself typing it into Google over and over again. We don't mind how you find us.