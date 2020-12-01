Live
New Snapdragon 875 launch live blog: what will be powering your 2021 phone?
The next big chipset may be announced today
The next Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset is set to be unveiled today, and it's expected to be the platform that you'll find powering your next-gen flagship phone if you're planning to buy a premium handset in 2021.
This is likely to be the follow up to the Snapdragon 865 that we've seen powering the vast majority of top-end Android phones over the course of 2020.
The 865 can be found in variants of the Samsung Galaxy S20 range, the OnePlus 8 series and a huge variety of handsets from manufacturers such as Xiaomi, LG, Sony and more - which means the new Snapdragon 875 could well find its way into some of the biggest handsets of 2021.
Here we'll be talking you through Qualcomm's big announcement as it happens, including what phones we expect the new chipset to feature in the new technology it may be set to bring to your next handset.
The first keynote of the two-day Snapdragon Summit 2020 starts at 7AM PT / 10AM ET / 3PM GMT. If you're in Australia, it's set to start at 1AM AEST on December 2.
We're getting ready for Qualcomm's big announcement today, and we're hoping for some exciting innovation from one of the mobile industries biggest companies.
Leaks, apart from benchmarking scores, have been few and far between so we don't know an awful lot about the next Snapdragon chipset.
We've expected it to be called the Snapdragon 875 for some time, but a new rumor first spotted earlier today has claimed the company will actually call the new chipset the Snapdragon 888.
It'll be exciting to hear about some next-gen technology from one of the biggest companies in mobile though. The event is set to start at 7AM PT / 10AM ET and 3PM GMT for those in the UK. If you're in Australia, it's set to start at 1AM AEST on December 2.
You can tune into the live show on YouTube below, but also be sure to follow along with our updates as the event gets underway.
