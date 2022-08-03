OnePlus 10T launch live blog: follow along as the new Android phone arrives

It's finally time for the OnePlus 10T to launch, as it's going to be fully shown off by OnePlus at an event at 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm BST today, or midnight August 4 AEST.

OnePlus hasn't been coy about what it's launching, so us calling this the 'OnePlus 10T launch' isn't speculation, it's fact. That image you see above is actually material shared by the company, of the upcoming phone.

We know some details of the phone, like its top-end chipset and 50MP main camera, but there's lots more we don't - most importantly, a price. That's why we're still live blogging the launch, despite the fact that we know lots about the device already.

Plus, something else could show up. What? We've no idea - but it'd be weird to host a whole launch event just for one phone.

You can use this live blog to keep up to date with the event while it happens, but we'll also be running you through some things to expect beforehand, as well as analysis afterwards, so keep a tab open for it if you're interested.

If you want to watch along with the event, we've also got a guide on how to watch the OnePlus 10T launch that's also useful.