Mobile Industry Live: November 2020
News in brief and insights from across the mobile industry
Vodafone plans OpenRAN deployment at 2,600 UK mobile sites
Vodafone is to deploy OpenRAN equipment at a minimum of 2,600 of its mobile sites by 2027, helping the operator with efforts to remove Huawei kit from its infrastructure and to diversify its supply chain.
OpenRAN is a vendor-neutral approach with standardised designs that allow a variety of firms to supply hardware and software. Operators believe this can increase innovation, reduce costs, and reduce dependency on the ‘big three’ of Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia.
Sky launches full fibre FTTP broadband services
Sky has officially launched ultrafast broadband services powered by fibre to the premise (FTTP) infrastructure, promising subscribers a faster, more reliable connection. Sky will use the full fibre network to deliver its ‘superfast’ and ‘ultrafast’ broadband services where available, promising average download speeds of 145Mbps and average upload rates of 27Mbps.
