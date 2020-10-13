Live
iPhone 12 launch live blog: follow along with the big Apple October 2020 event
Tune in for the iPhone 12 range, and maybe more
James Peckham
Apple's next big virtual launch is set to take place later today, and it's almost certainly the iPhone 12 launch that we've all been waiting for over the last few months.
Leaks and rumors say we'll be seeing four new versions of the iPhone 12, including one expected to be called the iPhone 12 mini, and perhaps new headphones like the AirPods Studio or PowerBeats Pro 2.
James Peckham
Apple's big launch starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST (that's 3am AEST on October 14). You'll be able to watch it using our tips in our how to watch the iPhone 12 launch event guide.
Check back here at the right time for your time zone as we talk you through the event as it happens, share links to our coverage of all the products so far and we'll likely make a few jokes along the way too.
James Peckham
Well, the day is finally here. Apple is about to introduce even more new gadgets even though the company introduced us to the Apple Watch 6, Apple Watch SE, new iPad and iPad Air 4 less than a month ago.
What do we expect to see? The big headliner is the iPhone 12, which is expected to be split into four different devices this year for the very first time. Expect 5G compatibility on at least some of the models, new designs and improved rear cameras.
Throughout today we'll be sharing leaks and rumors that we've heard about all the products, as well as an introduction to the tech we're expecting to see unveiled on stage later today.
And of course, you'll want to be here when the event kicks off and we ramp this live blog up with as many updates as we can humanly handle throughout the event itself.
