Cyber Monday laptop live blog: the best chromebook and laptop deals live now

Oooh Amazon has just made its Cyber Monday deals live in the US! Having a quick look, there aren't any good laptop deals (boo!), though there's a $5.40 discount on some USB-C cables. Ugh, thanks Amazon. CYBER MONDAY CANCELLED. Not really, but yeah if you were hoping for a killer laptop deal from Amazon on Cyber Monday, it looks like you may be disappointed. Check out our Cyber Monday deals guide where we pick the best offers.

Speaking of recent MacBooks, Amazon has the brand-new 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip on sale for £100 off, knocking the price to £1,799. Now, I know, I know, £100 off isn't going to be the biggest Cyber Monday price cut, but bear in mind that the MacBook Pro 14-inch came out mere weeks ago. Finding price cuts for Apple's devices is hard enough at the best of times, but a £100 discount on a brand new device? That's Cyber Monday magic, baby. I can't believe I just typed that. ANYWAY this is a simply amazing laptop, and with the 8-core CPU and 14-core GPU of the M1 Pro, coupled with 16GB of memory and 512GB SSD, this is one of the most powerful - and portable - laptops you can buy, with a simply stunning display. Honestly, this is well worth buying if you have the cash.

OK, this is a great laptop deal in the UK. John Lewis has the MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020, M1) for £340 off for Cyber Monday. This is for last year's model with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, all for a new low price of £1,459. Sure, this isn't the latest model with Apple's own M1 chip, but it's still a fantastic laptop from Apple, and is ideal for people looking for a laptop for creative work. This model still comes with the Touch Bar! Rejoice! Or despair! Your choice, depending on how you feel about Apple's divisive mini touchscreen, which it's killed off on more recent MacBooks.

I've gone on at length about this in the past, but my favorite gaming laptops are the ones that look like just any laptop but can still kick some ass. The reason I bring that up is that the MSI Stealth 15M with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 is on sale for $1,282 at Amazon. Totally worth it.

Meanwhile, over in the UK, one of the best laptops in the world just got a big price cut on Cyber Monday, with the brilliant Dell XPS 13 now just £849. This is the latest model, which comes with an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB SSD and 8GB RAM, and it's Intel Evo certified, which means it comes with fast Thunderbolt 4 ports, turns on in a matter of seconds and has a battery life that lasts well beyond nine hours. This model has had a £150 price cut, which drops it from £1,149 to £999. Then, use the code CYBER15 for an extra 15% off.