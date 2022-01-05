CES 2022 Day 3 news live - Samsung, Sony, OnePlus, Garmin, Mercedes and more

Refresh

TCL launched a bunch of stuff at CES this year, which it often does, but the two things that got me interested were the NXTPAPER 10S and the NXTWEAR Air. (Image credit: TCL) Let's start with the NXTPAPER - it's a tablet that's said to be 'paperlike' but doesn't use E-ink technology or anything similar that you might find in Kindles. It's just a simple tablet with a stylus and an 8,000mAh battery for a little less cash than you might expect - although we don't have the final price or confirmation it's coming to the UK. (Image credit: TCL) If the NXTPAPER is underwhelming, then the NXTWEAR AIR shouldn't - it's two screens placed in a pair of glasses so it feels like you're viewing a 140-inch screen from 13-feet away. OK, there is some underwhelm - they're only 1080p screens, which sounds a bit like a pixellated nightmare... but let's get them on the face first. And they actually look like glasses, which is a massive win in itself. Check out all TCL's cheaper announcements from CES this year - there are a lot

(Image credit: Noveto) Now this is the kind of shiz I want to see at CES: invisible headphones. So invisible that they're not even there. This Noveto N1 soundbar will track your head in real time, using facial recognition to stay locked onto you. It will then use beam forming, where it directs the sound, to small audio pockets around your ears, meaning only you can hear the sound. Is this useful or practical? Probably not - a pair of open-ear headphone could probably achieve the same thing. But it's incredibly cool, and if it works could well be a cornerstone of future offices - meaning instant ability to chat to colleagues with a 'secret' concert going on at the same time. Invisible headphones are as cool and crazy as they sound

LG's press conference yesterday threw up a couple of interesting things: (Image credit: LG) This is LG's Omnipod - an office / cinema / dressing room / vehicle / weird camping station that is apparently the future. You can order food from it, somehow. It stores dresses in the side panel of the cabin. No, I don't understand it either. (Image credit: LG) Weirder than that is the fact that LG is launching a music album for its virtual influencer, Reah Keem, and it'll be coming later this year. What's more confusing is that I did some digging, and it turns out that she is far from the first virtual influencer... it's now a thing, apparently. Are we all just ignoring that LG's releasing an album with a virtual influencer?

(Image credit: Sony) The next big innovation in TVs officially arrived yesterday: Sony announced the Sony Master Series A95K. But then weirdly didn't talk about it during its press conference. Why is it such a big innovation, you ask? Well, let me tell you: inky blacks, better color reproduction and even more impressive contrast ratios - if you thought OLED was good, then Quantum Dot OLED (QD-OLED) is going to blow your mind. This is the first commercially-available TV using such tech - it'll offer more uniformity to the image without losing the power of OLED, which basically means a better image. Will this change things massively? No. Will it cost a lot? Yes. But it pushes TV quality on again, and that's a Good Thing to me. Sony announces the first QD-OLED TV of CES 2022

If you're anything like me, no power on earth can move you to remember where your phone is. This extends to 90% of things that I own, with the 10% representing body parts that are attached to my being and things that never leave the spot they live in. So, Targus' new Cypress Hero backpack with built-in Apple Find My tracker has got me hook, line and sinker. Announced yesterday, this sustainably-made product is loaded with handy storage and is compatible with Apple's Find My feature. Plus, its onboard tracker shares the same technology as AirTags. While Android and iPhone users alike can use the Targus app to track down the erroneous backpack, only iPhone users can use the Find my Phone feature from the backpack itself - which makes sense. The in-built tracker has a year of battery life, and can be charged via. USB. Simple! (Image credit: Targus)

(Image credit: Samsung) It's funny, the things that, as a child, you think will excite you about being grown up. Late nights, unlimited sugar intake, watching TV all day. I still do enjoy doing all of these things, mind you - but what really gets me excited these days are the boring adult things like remote controls. Not just any remote controls - specifically, the freshly announced Samsung SolarCell remote - and this was another of day 2's biggest stories. Needing no charging base, the remote uses solar and RF energy harvesting to wirelessly charge, meaning even your end-table lamp can be a part of the process. Wild. Toss the batteries, Samsung's amazing new remote uses your WiFi to charge.

(Image credit: MarlyneArt/Pixabay) Oh man, can you get more CES than a smart dog collar? Smart tech: check. Pet stuff: check. Something like something else but for dogs? Check. This was one of our biggest stories yesterday, and I'm here for it. This is Invoxia's attempt to bring Apple Watch-esque beauty to your pooch, with the ability to track both respiration and heart rate, using GPs and accelerometers as well as AI (another CES trend: check) to allow you to monitor the health of your pooch as well as making sure it doesn't go missing. This smart dog collar is one of the coolest things we've seen yet from CES 2022

(Image credit: Samsung) What's been the biggest story so far? Well, it's been the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the phone that's attempting to breathe life into the S21 range 11 months after launch, and just a month before the likely launch of the Galaxy S22. We've already had extensive time with it, and have published our full Galaxy S21 FE review - this is likely to be the biggest phone of the show by some distance, given it's from a huge brand. But will the OnePlus 10 make an appearance too? Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is official, and here's how much it'll cost

