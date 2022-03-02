Live
Apple March Event live blog: official launch event invites have dropped
Macs and iPhones and iPads - oh my!
By Tom Bedford published
It's official: the Apple March Event has had its date confirmed for March 8, so we know this is when we'll next see a product launch from Apple.
So what could we see at Apple's event? Well, that's the billion-dollar question isn't it - Apple doesn't provide insight into its launch events ahead of time, so it's usually quite a surprise when we see devices unveiled.
'Quite a surprise' doesn't mean total surprise, though, and we've got some ideas. The invites are usually used to tease new tech, and rumors and leaks sometimes lay the tech bare.
TechRadar's offices are a flurry of excitement right now as we dig into every aspect of the invite, and we'll be using this live blog to share every analyses, thought, and detail that enters our brains - stay tuned to this page through invite night, and up until the launch itself, for everything you need to know.
iPhone SE 3, or SE 2022
Rumors have been swirling about an iPhone SE 3 launching in early 2022, with a leaker going so far as to point the finger at March 8 a whole month ago.
This is a successor to the iPhone SE (2020), which itself was the second-gen version of the iPhone SE (2016), and this is Apple's line of mid-range devices which sit as affordable alternatives to its flagships.
Leaks point to the iPhone SE 3 having 5G, and a newer chipset than its predecessor, but a similar design to that older device.
Well, invites are in, and TechRadar's offices have become a hive of activity. Let's start by giving you a broad overview of what we expect.
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.