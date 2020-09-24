Live
Amazon Event 2020 live: all the Echo, Ring Fire TV and Eero devices as they're launched
We’re covering the Amazon 2020 hardware event live, just for you
The boringly-named Amazon Hardware launch is coming today (Thursday, September 24) – and if last year’s event is anything to go by, we could be in for everything from upgraded Echo speakers to wacky Alexa-powered home appliances.
Given it's likely to be coming soon, we expect to hear something about Amazon Prime Day 2020 too - although whether any new devices launched today will be available for that event (or even Black Friday) remains to be seen.
The event kicks off at 10 am PT/ 1pm ET / 6pm BST (or 3am, September 25 if you’re in Australia), but unfortunately, it isn’t being live streamed to the public.
Fear not, though. We’ll be here to cover all the announcements from Amazon in this live blog – so make sure you bookmark this page, and check back regularly for all the new Amazon Echo devices announced today.
We're expecting a full rundown of product launches from today, with a refresh of the Echo speaker range, the Ring doorbell devices, Fire TV sticks and the under-the-radar Eero Wi-Fi devices all heavily likely to get some stage time.
There will, almost certainly, be some more 'out there' ideas coming from Bezos' brand, with things like clocks, smart rings and Echo Frames glasses all outed in recent years - strap in, it's going to be a big one...
Welcome to our Amazon Hardware Event 2020 live blog, where you’ll find all the news and rumors in the build up to Amazon’s product launches, as well as coverage of the event itself as it happens.
We have just over two hours to go until the event kicks off – so we’ll be taking you through some of the products we’re hoping to see later today as we wait for the curtains to open on the 2020 Amazon event.
But first, here are the important things to know:
- The Amazon Hardware Event 2020 is today (September 24)
- It kicks off at 10 am PT/ 1pm ET / 6pm BST (3am, September 25 for our Australian readers)
- It’s not being live streamed to the public – but you can follow this amazing live blog for all the announcements.
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.