IPL live stream: how to watch 2020 Indian Premier League cricket online from anywhere

Delayed from its regular March start date due to the coronavirus pandemic, the thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League is now finally under way. Don't miss a single wicket of the richest cricket tournament on the globe, by following our guide to watching a 2020 IPL live stream from wherever you are.

Eight teams are facing off over the course of a 60 match season, with last year's champs Mumbai Indians out to defend their title.

Indian Premier League 2020 - when and where The Covid-19-delayed 2020 IPL kicked off later than usual on September 19. It ends on Final Day on Tuesday, November 10. There's a pretty big change in proceedings - while it may still be the Indian Premier League, all matches will take place in the UAE, with fixtures spread-out across bio-secure venues in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

But celebrated former India skipper MS Dhoni has joined bookies favorites Chennai Super Kings and will captain a team that have made a number of key signings as they look to wrestle back the title from Mumbai.

Elsewhere, Royal Challengers Bangalore once again boast the services of legendary Indian batsman Virat Kohli, with the team going in search of their first-ever tournament win.

Foreign superstar players taking part this year include Australia's David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Jamaica's Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (Sunrisers Hyderabad), with a host of England's World Cup winners involved, including Eoin Morgan (Kolkata Knight Riders) Ben Stokes (Rajasthan Royals), and Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals).

If you’re a fan of cricket and don’t want to miss any of the action of the 2020 Indian Premier League, then here’s our guide that will help you watch every game this season either on your television or with an IPL live stream online from all your favorite streaming devices.

How to live stream IPL 2020 cricket from outside your country

In India, UK, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

ExpressVPN - get 3 months FREE with this deal

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our pick of what's out there, thanks to its ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is our recommended option. This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch IPL 2020 online in India

Things have changed up slightly for the new season, with Disney+ Hotstar now the platform of choice for watching live broadcasts of the IPL online following the merger of services from the two media giants. There are two different subscription option available for the streaming service - Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The former has a monthly as well as an annual subscription payment plan, while the latter is only available as yearly subscription option. In terms of content, the main difference between the two subscription options is that Disney+ Hotstar Premium gives you access to western TV shows, movies, and original Disney+ content in English, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is restricted primarily to content in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The asking price for Disney+ Hotstar Premium is Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is provided at Rs. 399 a year. Customers with a credit card can get the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription at a discounted price of Rs. 395.

How to live stream IPL cricket in Australia

The Australian broadcaster for the Twenty20 IPL action is Fox Sports, with nightly action from all the IPL encounters. Your other option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the F1 , NRL , FA Cup football, NBA playoffs...the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package , which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch their Fox Sports or Kayo subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to watch IPL 2020: UK live stream

Broadcast rights for the 2020 IPL season in the UK have had a bit of a shake-up, with Sky Sports now having exclusive live coverage of the tournament for the region. If you're mad for the Indian Premier League but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels for as little as £9.99 a day. That said, stumping up the extra cash for a Now TV Monthly Pass is SO much better value, and it'll give you access to 30 days of the Premier League matches Sky has the rights to, plus a wide range of other sports like F1 and the PGA Tour. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your Premier League coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers by picking up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to get a 2020 IPL live stream in the US

If you want to watch IPL 2020 in the US then you can do so on Willow TV. Willow is a dedicated live cricket channel in the US and Canada that is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Customers that subscribe to Willow TV will be able to use their cable provider’s login and password on willow.tv to stream IPL 2020 right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS if your prefer to watch matches on the go.

Can I watch an IPL live stream in Pakistan?

Relations between Pakistan and India continue to be fractious to say the least, and one of the results is that the 2020 IPL will once again not be broadcast in Pakistan. Very disappointing news for the cricket-mad nation.