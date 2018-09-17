LG V40 ThinQ render gives us another good look at the design

We’ve already seen a few renders supposedly showing the LG V40 ThinQ and now we can add one more to the mix, this time giving us a close view of the front of the phone and its notch.

The render, shared by MySmartPrice, doesn’t really reveal anything new but highlights the bezels which, while small, are still larger than on, say, the iPhone XS.

However, the notch on the LG V40 ThinQ is smaller and that’s despite housing two camera lenses, though this likely means the camera isn’t as clever as the TrueDepth one on Apple’s phones.

The bezels here are small but not as small as some. Credit: MySmartPrice

A mystery button

Other than that the render once again shows the button arrangement on the V40 ThinQ, which includes likely the power button on the right edge and volume buttons on the left, but then there’s another button below the volume ones.

We’ve guessed in the past that this might be used to launch Google Assistant, but nothing is certain yet.

There’s nothing else to take from the image, but previous leaks and rumors suggest that the LG V40 ThinQ will also have three cameras on the back, a rear-facing fingerprint scanner and a Snapdragon 845 chipset.

All of that should be taken with a pinch of salt for now, but none of it is unbelievable. We’ll know for sure soon, as LG is set to announce the phone on October 4.

Via Phone Arena