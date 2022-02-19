LG C2 OLED vs LG G2 OLED: which 2022 LG TV should you choose?

Audio player loading…

This year's upcoming LG C2 OLED and LG G2 OLED are set to be two of the best OLED TVs released in 2022. Building on the success and popularity of last year's impressive C1 OLED and G1 OLED models, what we've seen so far strongly suggests this year's televisions are going to be better than ever.

Picking between them will be quite tough though. Despite carrying different names, the LG C2 and G2 are fairly similar - both offer a 4K resolution using OLED panels, and based on their predecessors they'll likely both support the same kinds of HDR tech such as Dolby Vision. They'll even come inbuilt with the latest version of LG's webOS smart TV platform.

However, there are some key differences that are worth taking note of that you'll want to consider when registering your interest in a preorder for these new 4K TVs.

So to help you decide which is best for you we've rounded up everything we know so far about LG's soon-to-launch TVs so you can decide which option is the best for you in terms of price and performance.

LG C2 vs LG G2: price and sizes

The prices for the LG C2 and LG G2 OLED TVs have yet to be officially confirmed, however, we expect the new models will cost slightly more than their predecessors.

That’s based on a John Lewis page (a UK retailer) for the LG C2 OLED TV (48-inch) that lists the product at £1,399 (around $1,900 / AU$2,650) which is £100 more than the 2021’s C1 OLED launch price.

Based on this we predict that the LG C2 will cost around:

42-inch - $1,200 / £1,100 / AU$2,500

48-inch - $1,600 / £1,400 / AU$3,200

55-inch - $2,000 / £1,800 / AU$3,700

65-inch - $2,600 / £2,600 / AU$4,900

77-inch - $3,900 / £4,100 / AU$9,200

83-inch - $6,200 / £7,200 / AU$13,000

We anticipate that the price difference for the LG G2 compared to the LG G1 will be similar - around $100 / £100 for smaller-sized models with the gap widening as the screens get larger. In addition, we expect that the LG C2 models will remain the cheaper option compared to their LG G2 equivalent of the same size based on LG’s pricing history for the two lines.

This year, both the C2 and G2 also debuting new size options for their respective lines. The LG C2 is offering the first-ever 42-inch OLED, now letting users purchase it in either 42, 48, 55, 65, 77, or 83-inch. While it now looks less likely, we were hoping that the smallest version could launch at a price below $1,000 / £1,000 / AU$2,000 - but we may have to wait until Black Friday for that.

The G2 is debuting new larger models instead, now offering 83 and 97-inch models on top of the 55, 65 and 77-inch TVs the G1 offered.

LG C1 OLED TV (2021) (Image credit: LG)

LG C2 vs LG G2: OLED Evo explained

OLED Evo was the biggest differentiator between the LG C1 and G1 OLED TVs, however, in 2022 both the C2 and G2 will benefit from this screen tech. Take note though, the smaller C2 models (the 42-inch and 48-inch versions) will be stuck with regular OLED screens.

An OLED Evo display is, for the most part, the same as a regular OLED except that it has greatly improved brightness allowing it to produce more vivid colors - one of the weak spots for OLED TVs.

We’re interested to see how Samsung’s new QD-OLED screens compare - as these new displays promise to combine the excellent black contrast of OLEDs with the brightness of QLED displays - but we have to wait a little longer for Samsung to release these.

LG C2 vs LG G2: design and specs

The designs of the LG C2 and LG G2 aren’t noticeably different from what’s come before, both featuring a flat-screen surrounded by slim bezels on every side.

When it comes to design, the main factor to consider then is how you want to place this screen in your home? The LG C2 is intended as a more traditional home cinema display that comes with its own stand.

While the C2 could also be hung on a wall, the ultra-slim G2 is better suited for this - as the screen continues to lean heavily into its ‘Gallery’ aesthetic (which is what the G in G2 stands for).

As for specs, it sounds like these TVs will be more similar than ever. We mentioned it above but will reiterate that this year models in both the C2 and G2 range will come with OLED Evo panels. If you’re after a 55-inch screen size or bigger, you’ll now get a similar picture quality on each display.

This picture will be an improvement on what has come before thanks to the new Alpha a9 Gen 5 processor. This chip will enhance the TV’s upscaling abilities over what’s come before, and it will supposedly make onscreen images appear three-dimensional by making the foreground and background elements more distinct from each other.

Additionally, while LG hasn’t stated this officially, specs detailed by FlatpanelsHD show that the LG G2 and C2 OLED TVs will support HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision, though it looks like HDR10+ still won't be supported by either - which is a shame.

Audiophiles will be able to appreciate the expanded abilities of LG’s AI Sound Pro feature no matter whether they pick the C2 or the G2 OLED TV. The tool is designed to provide more lifelike audio and enables the TV’s built-in speakers to produce virtual 7.1.2 surround sound.

Meanwhile, gamers will get plenty out of either screen. Using LG's Game Optimizer you can quickly adjust the White Stabilizer, Black Stabilizer, and VRR to suit your needs - and it includes support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync.

Thanks to the TV's HDMI 2.1 support you'll be able to make the most of your PS5 and Xbox Series X's power by playing games at 120Hz in 4K. With a 1ms response time boot, PC gamers may also want to consider using this TV instead of a traditional monitor.

LG G1 Gallery Series OLED, with Gallery Stand (2021) (Image credit: LG)

LG C2 vs LG G2: conclusion

The LG C1 and G1 started to create a more noticeable divide between LG's flagship models in 2021, however, in 2022 the C2 and G2 seem to have way more similarities than differences.

With its 42-inch and 48-inch OLED options, the LG C2 will likely appeal to more budget-conscious consumers if their happy sacrificing a little on the size and picture quality.

However, for those looking at televisions that are 55-inch or larger, the C2 and G2 seem to offer equally impressive specs. You'll get excellent OLED Evo-powered pictures, realistic surround sound, and impressive support for high-end gaming rigs.

For now, at least, it seems to be a tie that can only be broken by your preference for using a TV equipped with a regular stand or hanging your screen on the wall.

As LG reveals new details about its 2022 OLED TV lineup - and when we get a chance to try its screens out for ourselves - we might find out about new reasons to opt for the LG C2 over the G2 (or vice-versa). If that's the case we'll be sure to update this comparison piece with everything we learn.