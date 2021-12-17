Lenovo's huge new displays wants to make meeting rooms more engaging than ever

Audio player loading…

Ahead of CES 2022, Lenovo has announced a new line-up of ThinkVision large format displays (LFDs) aimed at fostering further collaboration in meetings rooms and education spaces.

The company's new ThinkVision T86, T75 and T65 allow both in-person and remote users to collaborate with one another thanks to their bright 4K displays, built-in speakers, microphones, modular webcams and integrated whiteboard software.

These new devices are powered by a high-performance system-on-chip (SoC) with Android embedded which provides a simple graphical user interface to access video conferencing software and other online collaboration tools.

Users can give presentations on screen directly using the embedded presentation software or from a laptop using a wired connection. However, Lenovo also offers a W20 wireless dongle to allow users to wirelessly connect to its new ThinkVision LFDs.

When it comes to video conferencing, an 8-array microphone ensures everyone is heard while a 4K AI-enhanced webcam provides a 122-degree field of view and 4x digital zoom so that everyone can be seen. The webcam is connected to Lenovo's ThinkVision LFDs via a cableless USB connector secured by an anti-theft screw that also includes a lens shutter and privacy light.

Lenovo Smart Whiteboard

One of the ways in which Lenovo has enhanced its new ThinkVision LFDs is with the inclusion of its Lenovo Smart Whiteboard software.

As these new devices feature a large 65-, 75- or even an 86-inch screen, users can take advantage of the large canvas they offer to record ideas, write notes and brainstorm. At the same time, annotations can be highlighted, copied or deleted and users can zoom in or out of specific areas of notes or drawings.

All of Lenovo's new ThinkVision LFDs ship with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of flash memory and multiple input and output ports including USB Type-C, USB 3.0, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, Serial interface and a 3.5mm audio jack. The company's human presence sensor also allows them to save energy by detecting user presence and automatically turning the display on or turning it off once all participants have left the meeting or conference room.

In terms of pricing and availability, the ThinkVision T65 starts at $4999 (around £3,777), the ThinkVision T75 starts at $6999 (around £5,288) and the ThinkVision T86 starts at $7999 (around £6,044) and all three LFDs will be available beginning in April of next year.

