Lenovo is bringing Zoom to its ThinkSmart collaborative displays

In order to make it easier for those working from home to collaborate with employees that have returned to the office, Lenovo's ThinkSmart Hub will soon be offered with Zoom Rooms while its ThinkSmart View will be offered with Zoom for Home.

Lenovo first revealed its new ThinkSmart Hub last month and the device provides improved collaboration for conference rooms of all sizes thanks to its full duplex speakers and four omnidirectional microphones. Built on the Zoom Rooms platform, the Hub allows users to communicate via video or voice while content can be easily shared in real time.

The new ThinkSmart Hub also offers a one cable system that provides power, Ethernet, USB and display connections to make it easier to set up. At the same time, the Hub features Alexa for Business voice capability so that users can control meetings using the power of their voice.

We've put together a list of the best online collaboration tools

These are the best business webcams for working from home

Also check out our roundup of the best business accessories

When it comes to security, the ThinkSmart Hub includes built-in protection through Lenovo's ThinkShield security solutions and the devices is easy to manage using the company's custom-built ThinkSmart Manager software.

ThinkSmart View with Zoom

As the use of video conferencing software has increased during the pandemic, many workers are now opting to use standalone devices for meetings so that they can continue to work uninterrupted from their desktops or laptops.

Now that Lenovo's ThinkSmart View leverages the Zoom for Home platform, users can easily bring the best video conferencing experience into their home workspaces. The device features an 8-inch HD touch screen with a wide-angle camera, privacy shutter, dual microphone array, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth so that compatible headsets can be used for Zoom calls.

General manager of Lenovo's Smart Collaboration Business, Joseph Mingori explained in a press release how the company's partnership with Zoom can provide workers with an improved video conferencing experience whether they're at home or at the office, saying:

“We are delighted to expand our smart collaboration portfolio to include Zoom platforms and offer a rich unified communications experience. Whether you are outfitting large enterprise meeting spaces or wish to enhance a home office setup, our new ThinkSmart solutions with Zoom Rooms or Zoom for Home can energize team interaction and support today’s flexible work schedules.”