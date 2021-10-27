Leicester vs Brighton live stream: how to watch 2021 Carabao Cup online from anywhere

Leicester's season has been a wild ride so far, a slow start giving way to utter chaos. The Foxes' past four games have produced 20 goals, while Brighton's outstanding early form has dipped of late. Which versions of the teams will turn up today? Here's how to watch a Leicester vs Brighton live stream and catch all the action from the Carabao Cup from wherever you are on Earth.

Leicester vs Brighton live stream Date: Wednesday, October 27 Time: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 5.45am AEDT Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester Live streams: ESPN Plus (US) | beIN Sports Xtra (AU) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The goals have dried up lately for Graham Potter's men, who've managed just two in the past four. The hope for the Seagulls is that this is just a blip rather than an unwelcome return to their profligate old ways.

Brighton beat Leicester 2-1 when the sides met in September, goals from Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck proving enough for three points, though it could so easily have been 3-2 the other way.

Strikes from Ademola Lookman and Wilfred Ndidi were chalked off as Harvey Barnes was stood in an offside position and adjudged to be impeding the goalkeeper's view on both occasions.

It's a clash of two progressive, entertaining teams, so read on as we explain how to watch a Leicester vs Brighton live stream today from anywhere in the world.

We've set out below all the ways you can watch Carabao Cup action in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

That's because of the pesky digital restriction that is geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services from being used outside a specific area.

Help is at hand however if you run into this issue with the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

Can you watch Leicester vs Brighton in the UK?

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to the Carabao Cup in the UK, but it isn't showing the Leicester vs Brighton game, which kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Wednesday evening.

Sky is instead showing Preston vs Liverpool, which also kicks off at 7.45pm.

How to watch Leicester vs Brighton: live stream soccer in the US

Image Leicester vs Brighton kicks off at the slightly tricky time of 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Wednesday, and fans based in the US can live stream the action on ESPN Plus. ESPN+ is live streaming all of the Carabao Cup action, and it works across loads of devices including Chromecast. Sadly, there is no longer an ESPN Plus free trial. However, the ESPN Plus cost starts at a very tempting $6.99 per month, and you can save cash by committing to the $69.99 per year option. However, the $13.99 per month combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle is a fantastic option for the whole family.

Can you live stream Leicester vs Brighton in Canada?

DAZN is showing loads of the Carabao Cup action in Canada, but unfortunately Leicester vs Brighton, which kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Wednesday, isn't one of this week's featured games.

There are a couple of silver linings though. DAZN is showing West Ham vs Man City, Preston vs Liverpool, and Burnley vs Tottenham, which all kick off at the same time.

And you can tune in without paying a penny, thanks to DAZN's handy 1-month FREE trial deal!

The streaming service not only shows loads of Carabao Cup action, but it's also the place to watch the Premier League, Champions League and NFL.

If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150, and the service is available via a dedicated apps for a wide array of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

You can sign up and get started straight away - free trial or not - by heading to the DAZN website now.

How to watch Leicester vs Brighton in Australia

Image You've got an early morning ahead of you if you want to watch Leicester vs Brighton, with kick-off set for 5.45am AEDT on Thursday morning. If you wake up in time, you can tune in for FREE via beIN Sports Xtra, the channel's completely free streaming service. It's also Chromecast-compatible, so you can watch the action unfold on your TV. Don't forget, if you're abroad right now, a good VPN can help you tune in just as you would at home.

Can you watch Leicester vs Brighton in New Zealand?

beIN Sports is the place to watch Carabao Cup action in New Zealand, but Leicester vs Brighton, which kicks off at 7.45am NZDT on Thursday morning, isn't one of this week's featured games.

Instead, the channel is showing Preston vs Liverpool.

If you're not already a subscriber, you can add beIN to your Sky package at an additional cost of $31.99 per month.

Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just use a VPN and follow the instructions above.