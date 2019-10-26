Leaked charging case photos add to the rumors of an AirPods Pro launch

Apple has already launched a fresh pair of upgraded AirPods this year, but it's looking likely that a more substantial upgrade is on the way for the earbuds, after a leaked photo of a redesigned charging case made its way on to the web.

Posted to SlashLeaks, the case is wider and fatter than the original. The consensus seems to be that this is a Chinese copy of the case – but that it does accurately reflect what Apple is about to launch.

It was only yesterday that we saw a leak of a very similar-looking charging case, so it seems that this is gaining momentum. We might even see a new pair of the truly wireless earbuds make it out before the end of the year.

We're calling them the AirPods 3, but another name that seems to be doing the rounds is the AirPods Pro. That would fit in with the Pro naming system that Apple has recently adopted for its line of iPhones.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: SlashLeaks) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: SlashLeaks)

The AirPods 2 upgrade earlier this year added wireless charging, faster pairing, and hands-free "hey Siri" functionality. With the new AirPods, we're expecting a few more improvements on top.

Noise cancelation is said to be one of the key features coming to the AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro – that's as per code spotted in a recent iOS beta. A comfier fit for your ears is apparently also on the cards.

We might even see a launch within the next week, according to industry insiders, and we will of course let you know as soon as anything is made official by Apple. The price is supposedly $260 (roughly £205 or AU$380).

Meanwhile the competition continues to try and catch up. Both Microsoft and Google recently launched new truly wireless earbuds of their own, in a bid to try and grab some of the market share away from the AirPods.

Via AppleInsider