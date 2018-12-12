Massive Samsung Galaxy S10 leak details storage size, price and release date

A new leak has pegged the Samsung Galaxy S10 launch date as February 20, with a formal Samsung Galaxy S10 release date on March 8.

That's according to a source who spoke to Gizmodo UK and it falls in line with previous rumors that hinted that Samsung would reveal its new flagship smartphone during, or the day before, MWC 2019.

The new report also lays out specs and pricing. The leak affirms previous rumors of three Samsung Galaxy S10 'Beyond' handsets (Samsung's internal name for the phone series, which the industry assumed would be called the S10).

There'll be a standard version, Plus version, and a cheaper model with a flat (non-curved) screen - rumored elsewhere to be called the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.

The phone is said to come with the 'Infinity-O' hole for a front-facing camera in one corner, lending yet more credence to this heavily-rumored design feature.

The Galaxy S10 is also thought to be able to wirelessly charge other devices in a new feature called Powershare. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro was the first major phone we saw to sport this ability in 2018.

The leak also stated the S10 will have an in-screen fingerprint scanner, but it will be an ultrasonic one, as leaker Evan Blass previously reported. Still no word on whether it will use any sort of facial recognition.

Sizes and specs

The source revealed that the screem sizes for the three S10 smartphones will be: a 5.8-inch screen for the S10 Lite, a 6.1-inch screen for the S10, and a 6.4-inch screen for the S10 Plus. This matches the measurements leaked by Blass last week.

According to the leaker, here are the storage sizes and prices for each of the three Galaxy S10 models.

The 5.8-inch Galaxy S10 Lite will supposedly have 128GB of storage and sell for £669.

The standard S10 (with a curved screen) will come in either 128GB or 512GB of storage for £799 and £999, respectively.

The S10 Plus comes in either 128GB, 512GB or 1TB, but expect to really pay for that storage: the big model will allegedly be priced at £899, £1,099 and £1,399.

We could do a straight currency conversion to provide prices in other regions but, as T3 points out, this wouldn't be representative of the prices in other countries.

T3 looked at the price differences of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus in the US and UK and applied the math to the rumored S10 prices. It's determined that in the US, the Galaxy S10 will start at $779 and the Galaxy S10 Plus will start at $869.

The leak didn't detail RAM or which processor the S10 would run, but as for the latter, it's almost certain the phone will be powered by the yet-unreleased Snapdragon 855.

Lastly, there’s the big question for phones this year: 5G. The source tells Gizmodo UK that the S10 won’t support 5G at launch – and will arrive in late Q2 at the earliest.