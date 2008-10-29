HP's designer netbook for the ladies

Hewlett Packard is appealing to the stylish professional lady with its 'clutch' HP Mini 1000 Vivienne Tam edition netbook.

If you'll excuse some hefty quoting from HP's press release, the netbook is apparently based on Vivienne Tam's 'China Chic' and features a 'gleaming red finish, bursting with peony flowers.'

"The cosmopolitan design complements Spring outfits beautifully, while its light weight and small size enable you to carry it as a clutch," suggests HP.

It is HP's first fashion designer edition and it should provide 'a full couture experience with coordinated wallpaper graphics and accessories, including a matching protective sleeve, resulting in a bold fashion statement for cosmopolitan women.'

Make a statement

"The new HP Mini PC portfolio offers a full range of designs and software features - from the Compaq Mini 700 for consumers looking for an affordable secondary PC, to the Vivienne Tam Edition for fashionistas looking to make a statement," said HP's Achim Kuttler.

Although they are in danger of getting lost amid all these peony flowers, the specs of the £399 machine – due to arrive on shelves in January of next year – are not unimpressive.

The HP Mini 1000 Vivienne Tam edition netbook boasts a weight of 1.1Kg, 10.1-inch Brightview Infinity screen, optional WWAN, WLAN, Bluetooth and a 60GB HDD, all powered by a 1.6GHz Intel Atom N270.

Shame it's too late for a slot on Sex in the City really…