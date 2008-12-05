Sony Vaio netbooks: photos and details

Vaio netbook pictured and detailed by FCC, expect official launch at CES 2009

Pics and details about Sony's forthcoming Vaio netbook have been leaked online over in the US.

The Vaio netbook is described by the FCC under model numbers PCG-1P1L and PCG-1P2L. PCG product code is what Sony uses for its premium Vaio laptop brand.

Both new Vaio netbooks come in at under 10 inches (the FCC lists the new Sony Vaio's exact measurements at just over 9.5 x 4.5 inches).

All the spec

They will be powered by Windows, and offering Bluetooth, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, with both EVDO and HSPA data courtesy of Qualcomm's Gobi chipset.

Expect the official announcements, pricing, release dates and much more from Sony at CES next month.

And if you were planning on getting a netbook for Christmas, then you might want to plan again. Doh!