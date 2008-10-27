Dell's next Inspiron netbook will be running Vista

Dell has officially announced its next entry into the netbook arena – with the Inspiron Mini 12 hitting the UK soon.

If you take out the high-end options for the Inspiron Mini 12, then you will certainly get some bang for your buck – with Dell's latest netbook boasting the kind of specs that could have a few full size laptops sweating.

An Atom ZF30 1.6Ghz processor (or the still considerable 1.3Ghz ZF20), up to 80GB HDD, 1GB of RAM, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are all available.

Light

The Dell Inspiron Mini 12 also brings a 12-inch 1280x800 display and should weigh in at a shade under 1.25 kilograms.

Fascinatingly, Dell are using Windows Vista Home basic for the OS, but it remains to be seen what kind of performance the netbook can dredge out of a notoriously resource greedy product.

Somewhat depressingly, Dell's official press release suggests the Inspiron Mini 12 is ideal for "teens, tweens, travelers and 'Tweeters' to surf the Web, chat with friends, blog, stream content, upload photos or enjoy online videos, music and games."

Dell UK told TechRadar that the Inspiron Mini 12 will be arriving in mid November, although no price is yet available. A $600 price tag has already been mentioned in the US - although that may well be for the lower specification model.

UPDATE: 10:10 UK release date