Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: how to watch game 3 NBA playoffs from anywhere

It's a Western Conference finals series that few would have expected, with outsiders Denver up against LeBron's all-star Lakers. Read on for our guide to watching a Lakers vs Nuggets live stream today and catch all the NBA playoff action online.

The Lakers came into the series as firm favorites and under much pressure to deliver following the big money addition of LeBron James - and so far James and teammate Anthony Davis have lived up to their superstar reputations in the play-offs with the pair given license to perform by a strong supporting cast of Danny Green, Rajon Rondo and Alex Caruso.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers NBA live stream Game 3 of the Nuggets vs Lakers series takes place from Sunday, September 20 at 9.30pm ET / 6.30pm PT. It's being shown by TNT in the US and full streaming details can be found below - take your preferred NBA coverage wherever you are with ExpressVPN and get 3-months FREE with this deal.

Having snuffed out the Rockets in the previous round without too much hassle, they really turned on the style in game 1 of conference final - easing to a 126 -114 victory. Game 2 was a much closer affair however, Nikola Jokic's 30-point performance looked like it might be enough to seal a comeback for the Nuggets, but ultimately three points at the buzzer from Davis made it 2-0 to the LA behemoths.

The third-seeded Denver franchise pulled off an against-the-odds victory over the heavily-fancied Clippers to set up this playoff, having at one point been 3-1 down. With Jamal Murray and Jokic in exceptional form, that comeback followed a similar show of determination in the opening round which saw the Nuggets battle back from the brink of a 3-1 deficit against the Utah Jazz.

It's set to be a fascinating series, so read on as we explain how to watch Nuggets vs Lakers and get an NBA live stream from anywhere in the world today.

How to watch the 2020 NBA playoffs from abroad

You may not be able to watch a Lakers vs Nuggets live stream using your usual cable TV or streaming service, due to coverage blackout rules in the US or international geo-blocking restrictions.

When this is is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service, which masks your IP address - and therefore your location - when you visit a website. On top of that, it gives you the ability to reroute your device's internet connection through a server in a different country or state, thereby getting you access to coverage that might not otherwise be available - even though you probably pay for it.

Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

We've tested over 100 VPNs and found that ExpressVPN always comes out on top. Fast, secure, and easy to use, you'll be up and running with Express in no time. Plus, you can try it out for free with a 30 day money-back guarantee, so if you're not sold on being able to watch sports from around the world you can always claim your cash back. There's a massive range of supported devices on offer, from Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. And if you subscribe to ExpressVPN now, you'll also get 49% off the usual price as well as 3-months extra FREE if you take out an annual plan (the best value option). VPNs are good for more than watching NBA abroad, however. You're securing your online activity with a range of safety net features that keep your data private while also getting you into geo-blocked websites or Netflix regions.

Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: how to watch game 3 in the US

Game 3 of the Lakers vs Nuggets series is being shown nationally on TNT with tip-off scheduled for 9.30pm ET / 6.30pm PT tonight. If you don't have cable, then you'll need to look at accessing this channel another way - namely, via an over-the-top streaming service service. Of these, Sling TV is easily your best option. A Sling Orange package costs just $30 a month and gets you both TNT and ESPN, meaning you're covered for this game and many more throughout the playoffs - plus there's currently a FREE Sling TV trial up for grabs, which means you'll be able to watch game 7 of the Nuggets vs Lakers without dropping a dime. Or if you're not too happy about picking up a Sling TV subscription just for sports, you can grab an NBA TV Pass for just $6.99 a month of $19.99 annually. This will get you coverage of all nationally televised games for a great price - but it is subject to blackout restrictions for in-market games when they apply. However, you can get around this by grabbing a quality VPN if you live in the same area your favorite team is based.

How to watch Lakers vs Nuggets: live stream in Canada

Sportsnet is the place to turn for coverage of the Western Conference finals. The game takes place at the same time it does in the US. With the channel widely available on cable, catching the NBA online shouldn't be difficult for these Canadian viewers - simply enter the details of your TV provider into the network's website to watch. However, if you don't subscribe through cable TV, you can also use its Sportsnet Now streaming service, which costs $24.99 a month. You'll also be able to watch the Clippers vs Nuggets online with NBA League Pass. If you're out of the country you can use a VPN to easily swap your location so you can still live stream it all.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets live stream in the UK

If you're in the UK, then Sky Sports is the home of everything NBA and is airing a game a night during the first round of the 2020 playoffs. The channel is operated by Sky, but you can also watch these channels with BT and Virgin Media TV packages. For NBA fans, game 3 is being shown from 2am BST on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Wednesday morning. For those who don't fancy the full commitment of a Sky contract, there are other options. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass offers all 11 Sky Sports channels to watch and can be cancelled at any time. As well as the NBA, there's also loads of football, cricket, golf, and F1 action, with pricing that starts at £9.99 for a day's use - but we'd highly recommend the better value Monthly Pass for the majority of viewers. It gets you coverage of the rest of the season as well as early playoff games as well as the full month of content from other sports as well. If you're really only interested in an NBA live stream, you could also consider an NBA League Pass, which is an all-in-one subscription that offers every game left in the season on a range of devices. An annual pass comes in at £42.99, which is far better value than the £24.99 monthly pass, but you can also grab a seven day free trial if you're just looking to watch a Nuggets vs Lakers live steam. If you're looking to watch Nuggets vs Lakers from abroad, you might be geo-blocked out of some of these viewing options. Using a reliable VPN can easily get around this so you can get back to the game.

How to get a Lakers vs Nuggets live stream in Australia

There are two options for Australian viewers wanting to tune in to the NBA playoffs this year. The first is through cable and, more specifically, Foxtel. It offers ESPN, which is the home of NBA basketball Down Under, but will require you to commit to a contract. If that's not for you, then excellent value streaming service Kayo Sports also has you covered for all things ESPN and can be cancelled at any time - so we'd recommend looking into this option first. Costing either $25 or $35 monthly, it's far cheaper than Foxtel and you can grab a 14-day FREE TRIAL to test it out. Perhaps best of all, a single subscription can be used simultaneously across multiple devices, meaning you can share one with family or friends and pay less. Coverage of game 3 of the Nuggets vs Lakers series is confirmed for both ESPN and Kayo, with coverage starting at 11am AEST on Wednesday morning.

Is NBA League Pass the best way to live stream basketball?

If you've been shopping for ways to pick up a Nuggets vs Lakers live stream online, then you've likely come across the NBA League Pass. As the league's official streaming service, it offers coverage of plenty of games and is available all around the world.

However, if you're in the US, you'll find a reduced-price subscription now available for $28.99. The caveat is that it doesn't include any nationally televised games. That means you'll still have to turn to ESPN, ABC, NBA TV or TNT.

The solution? Adding an NBA TV subscription to your account (available for $19.99) will give you access to full coverage, or you can bundle League Pass Premium with an NBA TV package for $59.98 for every game in all its commercial-free glory.

However, in the case of the playoffs, an NBA TV subscription alone will cover you for most games in the US, due to some clever scheduling by those in charge.

Note that NBA League Pass and NBA TV subscriptions are subject to blackout rules, meaning that if you live in the same area as your favorite team, you won't be able to watch them - unless you utilize the VPN workaround as explained above, of course.

NBA League Pass is an international service, so you'll be able to find different packages to suit international markets as well. In the UK, for example, a £42.99 annual fee gets you access to every remaining NBA game, without blackout restrictions or qualms over nationally televised broadcasts.

As ever, if you're out of the country you subscribed to NBA League Pass in, it's likely you can use a VPN to get around these restrictions - based on comprehensive testing, we rate ExpressVPN as the best and it offers a free trial so you can check it out, no strings attached.