Kingston’s new DDR5 RAM isn't just seriously fast - it looks great as well

Audio player loading…

Kingston has announced the release of new DDR5 RAM sticks which come in plain and RGB flavors.

The Kingston Fury Renegade DDR5 and Fury Renegade DDR5 RGB RAM sticks offer speeds of up to 6400MT/s and quick CL32 timings, which will ensure top-end performance (at least with DDR5 now, as it stands – we’re still in relatively early days with the development of the RAM standard, though).

These Fury modules also come Intel XMP 3.0 certified to allow for easy overclocking, and getting the most out of high-end DDR5 sticks.

The RGB RAM provides the choice of 16 different preset RGB lighting effects, with Kingston’s Fury Infrared Sync software on hand to make it a simple and streamlined matter to adjust your colors and whatever nifty effect you might want (blinking, cycling colors and so forth).

The Fury Renegade DDR5 RAM can be purchased in separate 16GB modules, or in the form of a 32GB kit (which is two sticks of 16GB). We’re assuming these products will go on sale soon, but Kingston didn’t yet impart any details on pricing or the exact release timing.

Analysis: Fast and smart-looking – but where will pricing be pitched?

Not everyone cares what their RAM looks like, of course, or any of their components for that matter, but to some folks, a PC build can be like a technological art installation, or at least a project which can be themed or made to look special in one way or another. And if you want good-looking RAM sticks, Kingston’s Fury Renegade work for us on that score.

Certainly in the early days of DDR5, RGB modules were difficult to find, and while more are around now, they’re still not exactly plentiful – and we’re not so keen on the appearance of some (Corsair Dominator DDR5 looks underwhelming to us, though we appreciate this is very much a subjective thing).

The Fury Renegade is a smartly designed stick and the RGB lighting is the icing on top for those who like shiny stuff in their PC case (though even the basic model with the black and silver heat spreader looks good, too).

Of course, it doesn’t hurt to have that superfast performance either, which is ultimately what DDR5 is all about. The remaining question is how pricey these sticks will be pitched, and while DDR5 pricing has been coming down quite a bit in recent times, we’re expecting the Fury Renegade modules to weigh in rather expensively.

Via VideoCardz (opens in new tab)