Kenin vs Kvitova live stream: how to watch free French Open 2020 semi-final from anywhere now

We have a mouth-watering tie to look forward to at Roland Garros as fourth seed Sofia Kenin faces seventh seed Petra Kvitova for a spot in the French Open final. None of the final four in the women's singles have lifted the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup, and Kenin and Kvitova are the only two with a Grand Slam to their name. Only one will have the chance to add to their tally this weekend. We'll show you how to live stream Kenin vs Kvitova for FREE at the French Open, no matter where you are.

Kvitova has been here before, all the way back in 2012, but it didn't end well on that occasion. Maria Sharapova beat the Czech to reach the final and ultimately win the competition, and Kvitova has only made two more Grand Slam semi-finals since, with the last few years punctuated by injuries, illness and of course that career-threatening knife attack.

Sofia Kenin vs Petra Kvitova live stream Kenin vs Kvitova is the second semi-final match on Court Philippe Chatrier today and the start time is set for 4.25pm local time / 3.25pm BST. If you're based in the UK, the great news is that you can watch the match for free on ITV4 and the ITV website - and you can watch if you're abroad with a VPN. We explain how below.

The 30-year-old is yet to lose a set in Paris thanks largely to her formidable service game, though it came under pressure during her quarter-final encounter with a spiky Laura Siegemund.

Facing Kvitova today is Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin, who by contrast has had to play three sets in all but one of her five matches so far. The latest of those was against fellow American Danielle Collins, who collapsed to a 0-6 defeat in the final set.

Kenin and Kvitova have faced off twice before, both of those clashes going the Czech's way. However, Kenin hadn't won a single set in three matches against Collins prior to this week. The winner will face the 19-year old Polish sensation Iga Swiatek in Saturday's final.

If you're even a casual tennis fan, you won't want to miss a Kenin vs Kvitova live stream. So keep reading to discover options for watching absolutely free, and where else you can catch French Open tennis.

Who has a free French Open tennis live stream?

Some regions get lucky when it comes to Roland Garros where it's free-to-air.

On UK TV, you can get a free French Open live stream courtesy of ITV4 and, more specifically, its ITV Hub streaming service - available either right through your web browser or as an app for mobiles, tablets, set-top boxes, select smart TVs, consoles and more.

If you prefer your coverage local, then French TV has you covered, too - specifically France TV Sport.

How to live stream Kenin vs Kvitova from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in tennis-mad countries like the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we have all the information you need on this page.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world. Fortunately, there's an easy solution in the form of a VPN.

Get a 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial for 30-days

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the litter. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today.

How to watch Kenin vs Kvitova for FREE in the UK

The 2020 French Open is being shown live in the UK on free-to-air channel ITV4 - so anyone can stream it using the channel's ITV Hub platform. You can expect to see Kenin and Kvitova on court from around 3.25pm today. You can also watch ITV's tennis coverage online and on the ITV Hub app, which is pretty much available on every mobile and streaming device available (but not PS4 unfortunately). If you're from the UK but not at home right now, you can get your French Open fix by grabbing a VPN.

How to watch the Sofia Kenin semi-final in the US

This semi-final match-up is likely to start at around 10.25am ET / 7.25am PT Stateside. Both NBC Sports and the Tennis Channel are airing the French Open action. If you have NBC Sports on cable already, you're all set and can watch the tennis from Roland Garros via the network's website - just log-in with details of your TV provider. Cord-cutters can watch NBCSN on Sling TV, where it's available as part of the over-the-top service's Blue bundle. You can even try a FREE Sling trial that will let you watch without paying a penny, if you play your cards right. If you're outside the US right now you can always use a VPN to get access to your home coverage.

How to live stream Kenin vs Kvitova in Australia

How to live stream the French Open and watch tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the French Open on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a French Open live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. And if you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try the No. 1 VPN around 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

French Open live stream 2020: how to watch the tennis online in New Zealand