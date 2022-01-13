Keeper Security wants to help keep all your online secrets

Audio player loading…

In addition to its business password manager, Keeper Security now offers a new cloud-based, zero knowledge solution for security infrastructure secrets.

With Keeper Secrets Manager, organizations can now easily store their API keys, certificates, database passwords, access keys and other types of confidential data.

Keeper Security's new offering is available for £8.33 (around $11.42) per month per user annually plus an additional 10 percent for support and this also includes 50k API calls per month. Once this limit is reached, organizations can pay £8.33 (around $11.42) extra for 25k more API calls.

Keeper Secrets Manager

Keeper Secrets Manager is a fully-managed and 100 percent cloud-based solution that utilizes a new patent-pending security architecture. At the same time, it also leverages the same zero-knowledge security model employed by Keeper's enterprise password management (EPM) platform.

While other secrets management solutions require that customers buy specialized hardware, install a proxy service or use a specific cloud services provider, Keeper Secrets Manager seamlessly integrates into nearly any data environment. Keeper Security has also included out-of-the-box integrations with a wide variety of DevOps tools including GitHub Actions, Kubernetes, Ansible and more.

CTO and co-founder of Keeper Security, Craig Lurey explained in a press release how the company designed its new secrets manager with speed and ease of deployment in mind, saying:

“Fast and seamless integration into organizations’ existing tech stacks is where Keeper Secrets Manager shines. Organizations can get Keeper Secrets Manager up and running in about 20 minutes, which is less than the time it would take just to download competing solutions’ appliances. Keeper Secrets Manager is an elegant and secure solution for managing infrastructure secrets, without any added complexity, maintenance or security issues.”

