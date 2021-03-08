Kape signs $150m deal for fellow security firm Webselense

Kape Technologies, which owns multiple VPN services, including Private Internet Access (PIA), has acquired privacy and security content specialist Webselenese in a mixed cash and share deal.

Besides PIA, UK-based Kape operates CyberGhost VPN and Zenmate VPN services, which it has inherited through previous acquisitions. Webselenese, which is based in Israel, runs vpnMentor, which provides reviews, tips, and other specialist content related to VPNs and various related services.

“The acquisition of Webselenese is highly strategic for Kape, providing us with one of the most respected and far-reaching consumer privacy and security content businesses globally,” said Kape’s CEO Ido Erlichman as it informed the London Stock Exchange of the deal.

Content neutrality

Kape also mentions that the take over provides it direct access to an audience interested in digital privacy and security. It hopes Webselenese will help the company keep its ear to the ground in order to shape its product offerings in the future.

Webselenese will operate as a new separate division under Kape.

Notably however, the mention of vpnMentor is conspicuous by its absence in the announcement. However, Kape assures that its newest acquisition will continue to enjoy complete editorial independence, despite being under the direct control of a VPN operator henceforth.

“Having worked in partnership with Kape for the last three years, we are delighted to join forces,” said Ran Greenberg and Ariel Hochstadt, the co-founders of Webselenese, who’ll continue to run the company's operations.