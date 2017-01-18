Juniper Systems unveils Cedar CT5 rugged smartphone

Juniper Systems has released the new CT5 rugged smartphone, which runs on the Android operating system. The CT5 succeeds the CT4 rugged handheld in Juniper Systems’ affordable Cedar product line and comes with an IP68 rating, certifying complete protection against damage from dust and water ingress.

The CT5 design is slimmer and significantly improved over its predecessor. Powered by a 4500mAh battery, it runs reliably through long work hours, reduces downtime, and maximises the usage time between charges.

The device has front and rear cameras, can accommodate a micro USB, and has dual micro SIM card slots. Connectivity is provided via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS, FM Radio, and NFC. It runs on the Android 6.0 operating system, allowing users access to thousands of ready-made data collection apps available on Google Play.

Rugged and ready

The CT5 also features a larger, 4.7-inch display for enhanced viewing ability, along with other cutting-edge features, all of which are designed to help users work smarter and more efficiently to collect and utilise data critical to their business processes, Juniper said.

‘The CT5 Rugged Smartphone packs huge value into a compact device, providing users with impressive ruggedness and processing capabilities for a low financial investment’, said Simon Bowe, general manager at Juniper Systems.

‘When a compact smartphone with robust data collection functionality is needed, users will be excited to find that the CT5 stands up to harsh and rugged environments while being simple to use, right out of the box.’

Juniper Systems is now shipping the CT5 rugged smartphone to partners, resellers and end users in a variety of industries.