Jets vs Falcons live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere

Londoners get their first taste of NFL action in two years as the Jets and the Falcons fly into town, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a fitting venue for two teams that have started this season in miserable form. Read on as we explain how to get a Jets vs Falcons live stream and watch the NFL online from anywhere.

But the Jets have just won a game! Their first victory since last December, and only their third in 21 attempts, came in almost unbearably tense fashion against the Titans in overtime, a 29-yard Zach Wilson toss setting up the Matt Ammendola field goal that ultimately proved the difference.

It was difficult not to be moved by the scenes of sheer relief, as Wilson and new coach Robert Saleh finally snapped a losing streak that was growing more depressing by the week.

As the Jets arrive on a high, the Falcons come into this one on a low, the defense having squandered a 283-yard, four-touchdown performance from Matt Ryan. The Dirty Birds were ahead all the way, but crumbled at the death.

If nothing else, this should be brilliantly entertaining, so follow our guide for how to watch the Jets vs Falcons online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

Jets vs Falcons live stream: how to watch NFL in the US

Today's Jets vs Falcons game is being shown on NFL Network only. Kick-off is scheduled for a bright and early 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT, and if you have it as part of your cable package, you can also live stream the game directly through the NFL Network website. How to watch Jets vs Falcons FREE without cable If you haven't already got NFL Network as part of your cable package, you'll need an over-the-top streaming service that includes the channel, and great-value Sling TV is the obvious starting point for NFL fans. Its Blue package offers NFL Network, as well as local NBC/NBCSN and Fox channels in most major markets, thereby covering off a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts, for just $35 a month. But right now you can get a whole month of Sling Blue for $10. An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a handful of other top premium channels like TNT, AMC, TBS, BBC America and more. The costlier (but even more thorough) alternative is to get a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into every nationally televised NFL game in the 2021/22 regular season. You also get the benefit of the fact that fuboTV has a FREE trial.

How to watch Jets vs Falcons: live stream NFL FREE in Canada

Today's Jets vs Falcons game kicks off at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT, and it's being televised by TSN and CTV, both of which also offer streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. However, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing the Jets vs Falcons along with every single game of the 2021/22 season, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Plus, the FREE 30-day DAZN trial lets you try before you buy - essentially mean you can live stream Jets vs Falcons free of charge. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Jets vs Falcons live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

The Jets vs Falcons game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 2.30pm BST on Sunday afternoon. The network shows at least five games a week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, and offers access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. Jets vs Falcons and the other London games are blacked out on the service, but in general a great option for die-hard fans is the NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs £14.99 a week or a much better-value £147.99 for the season, after a 7-day FREE trial. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home. This also lets you get around any blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to games.

How to watch Jets vs Falcons FREE: live stream NFL in Australia