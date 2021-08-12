Trending

Jensen's Kitchen was a lie: Nvidia reveals GTC 2021 keynote nearly 100% fake

Nvidia rendered CEO and his kitchen using Nvidia Omniverse

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's CGI Kitchen With Untextured 3D Model Shown On Right And Textured Model On The Left
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nothing is real and anything is possible – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's iconic kitchen, where he presented three pandemic-era keynote addresses in 2020 and 2021, was almost entirely fake – including Huang himself – during the company's GTC 2021 keynote earlier this year.

The virtual presentation was cooked up using something called Nvidia Omniverse, a multidisciplinary collaboration tool for creating 3D virtual workspaces. For an annual keynote address known for impressive technical displays, this one certainly delivered. 

Most viewers had no idea they hadn't seen the real Huang speaking from his real kitchen until a new documentary by Nvidia was released that detailed the efforts that went into making that presentation. 

The news comes as a shock to just about everyone in the industry, given that the virtual presentation in April 2021 raised no suspicions among the tens of thousands of industry professionals and press who covered the event. Nvidia's Omniverse was that good at recreating what has become a very familiar scene. 

Even the virtual Huang, decked out in his trademark black leather jacket, sailed right past the uncanny valley during the presentation without anyone catching on – a truly incredible feat.

John Loeffler
John Loeffler

John (He / Him / His) is TechRadar's Computing Staff Writer and is also a programmer, gamer, activist, and Brooklyn College alum currently living in Brooklyn, NY. Named by the CTA as a CES 2020 Media Trailblazer for his science and technology reporting, John specializes in all areas of computer science, including industry news, hardware reviews, PC gaming, as well as general science writing and the social impact of the tech industry.


You can find him online on Twitter at @thisdotjohn


Currently playing: Valheim, Darkest Dungeon, Satisfactory
