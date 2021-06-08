Jaybird Vista 2 wireless earbuds launch with ANC and sports-friendly specs

Jaybird has launched its latest wireless earbuds for sports lovers. The Jaybird Vista 2 come with a range of improvements compared to their predecessors, the Jaybird Vista, including active noise cancellation, a longer battery life, and superior sound.

With an IP68 water and dust resistance rating and a range of eartips and wings included in the box, the Jaybird Vista 2 are ideal for working out with – and having tested them ourselves, we're happy to report that they won't budge during even the most vigorous sessions.

Now coming with active noise cancellation, you can also work out in relative peace, though we don't think the ANC is as strong as that provided by models like the Sony WF-1000XM3.

Still, there's a handy ambient mode that allows you to tune into your surroundings by double tapping one of your buds.

Improved sound

While the Jaybird Vista 2 use the same 6mm drivers as their predecessors, there's a definite improvement to the sound quality, with a warm, wide soundstage that sounds great for music and podcasts alike.

In terms of battery life, Jaybird is promising 33% more than the original Vista earbuds. With the Jaybird Vista 2, you’re getting up to eight hours from a single charge and 24 hours with a fully charged case. Compared to similarly priced sporty earbuds, that battery life fares pretty well, though you'll get far more from the likes of the Lypertek PurePlay Z3.

Sadly, all these improvements do come at a price. They cost $199.99 / £189.99 (about AU$260). That’s up from the $179.99 / £159.99 / AU$299 price that the Jaybird Vista launched at, and puts them in competition with the likes of the Jabra Elite Active 75t, Sony WF-SP800N, and Bose Sport Earbuds.

Saying that, we think that slight price increase is worth it – make sure you read our full Jaybird Vista 2 review for everything you need to know about the sporty wireless buds before you buy.