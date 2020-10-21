Jabra rolls out free noise-cancellation update for Elite 75t wireless earbuds

Jabra has just released an active noise cancellation (ANC) update for free, and its coming to the Jabra Elite 75t and Elite Active 75t.

Until now, the Jabra Elite series did not have an active noise cancellation feature, making them somewhat less appealing to other true wireless earbuds that are able to block out environmental noise.

If you already own some Jabra Elite earbuds, you'll be able to get ANC for free now, while newer versions of the wireless earbuds will automatically include the upgrade straight out of the box.

With this, Jabra seems to be upping the ante in its competition with Apple's AirPods Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM3, both of which come with noise cancelling smarts.

It's important to note that once you've updated your earbuds, using the ANC feature will have an impact on battery life.

With ANC on, your Jabra's battery will last 5.5 hours on a single charge with up to 24 hours of battery life in total.

In comparison, without ANC you'll get an extra two hours of battery on a single charge.

It couldn't be easier to grab the ANC upgrade on your Elite 75t or Elite Active 75t earbuds.

First, you'll need to download the Jabra Sound+ app from either the iOS App Store or the Android Play Store.

Launch the app and pair your device, and you'll then be prompted about new features and given the option to 'update now'. Tapping the update button will get things rolling.

Once it's downloaded, you'll be able to continue using your Jabra headphones with active noise cancellation. Simply switch the feature on or off through the Jabra Sound+ app or by pressing the buttons on the earbuds.