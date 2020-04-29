It's your last chance to get this ace VPN deal with 73% off and free cloud storage

Simply speaking, we've been loving IPVanish's brilliant VPN deal since it launched at the start of March. But as soon as the calendar turns over to May, this VPN offer will disappear entirely.

So sign up to IPVanish by the end of Thursday and you'll get a whole year of VPN protection and secure cloud storage from SugarSync for just $39 - that's 73% off the normal monthly rate.

When it comes to VPN goodness, we rank IPVanish extremely highly - the provider has 24/7 customer support, zero traffic logs, unlimited bandwidth and an excellent Windows kill switch. It really is one of the very best around.

Throw in that freebie and discount, and you're laughing. The SugarSync addition gets you a full 250GB of secure data storage. This means that all your photos, videos and personal documents (whatever you choose to store) will remain safeguarded from outsiders. That means that for the next 12 months your VPN and storage needs are completely covered for the equivalent of just $3.25 a month.

How good is IPVanish?

As well as unblocking Netflix, (hello streaming!) and being one of the best value for money VPNs, it also has a 7-day money-back guarantee and servers in over 75 countries.

Plus, it boasts incredible download speeds so you don't need to worry about the VPN slowing down your device and it's got plenty of powerful, configurable apps. So whether privacy, streaming or cost is your reason for getting a VPN, IPVanish ticks all the boxes.

